Apartment List
/
SC
/
garden city
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Garden City, SC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Garden City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2270 Andover Dr Apt D
2270 Andover Drive, Garden City, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours  Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
135 Carolina Oaks Dr
135 Carolina Oaks Drive, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2000 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath in St James School District - Property Id: 126689 **If tenant wants a fence owner will split the cost*** Single-family home in Murrells Inlet! Located in a small subdivision with natural gas this home is in great condition with
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
74 Units Available
Artisan Living Wescott
9570 Eagle Pass Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1410 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
Your place, your space. Introducing Artisan Living Westcott - a boutique townhome community that's reinventing the way you live.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1749 Paddington St.
1749 Paddington Street, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2900 sqft
Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZGox6PmaKxe This beautiful, 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, single family home with bonus room, has a great view of the lake.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21 Long Creek Dr
21 Long Creek Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Like New 3BR 2BA with Sun Room 2 Car garage - Property Id: 294638 Light and Bright Home vaulted ceiling double door entry.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
724 Devon Estate Ave
724 Devon Estate Avenue, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Gorgeous model home for rent! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on main level, with HUGE bonus room upstairs. Beautiful bright and open floor plan with custom drapes. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1162 Great Lakes Circle
1162 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons-Fenced yard - Property Id: 81940 ***All nearly New Appliances !!! *** ***Pet Friendly !!! *** ***Fenced in the backyard !!! *** ***Bonus room/Carolina room*** *Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1372 Cottage Drive
1372 Cottage Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1700 sqft
Amazing 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Family Home at Market Common - This 2 story single family home is located at The Cottages at Market Common. It includes a two car garage and a screened in balcony off of the dining area.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1156 Great Lakes Cir
1156 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BthHome-NearBack of MarketCommons/Fenced yard - Property Id: 312816 ***Pet Friendly !!! ***Bonus room/Carolina Room*** ***Fenced in the backyard !!! *** *Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2761 G Kruzel St.
2761 Kruzel St, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
Market Common - Row Homes - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JR9ztLNrd1m Gorgeous 3 story brick town home in Market Common, 2bd/2 full baths, 2 1/2 baths, with den.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1145 Great Lakes Cir
1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
3Bd 2Bth*Near backgate Market Commons-Fenced yard - Property Id: 298994 **Large Private Back Yard. Owner is currently trying to put a 4ft Picket Fence up** **Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd. Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1049 Star Creek Circle
1049 Starcreek Cir, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 full bath, detached home is now available for a short term rental! Located in the highly desirable, Bridge Creek community.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 11:53pm
1 Unit Available
114 Winding River Dr
114 Winding River Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2850 sqft
This property must be shown by a realtor. Please contact your realtor to schedule a showing of the property.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1113 Shire Way
1113 Shire Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful furnished single story home in Highlands at Withers in The Market Common. This home has it all with a 1-car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1560 Legacy Loop
1560 Legacy Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Ranch home for rent in Emmens Preserve Market Commons. This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted living room ceiling that opens to kitchen. Lots of cabinet space with granite counter tops.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Surfside Beach
612 16th ave North
612 16th Avenue North, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
LakeView Home NO HOA bring boat,RV Camper - Property Id: 242715 Bright and light wood floors, big closets close to Beach living room dinning room family room large Carport there is a garage in the back yard for storage only over sized back yard

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3935 Gladiola Ct.
3935 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1075 sqft
Just off the Bypass near South Strand Hospital is the private luxury condo community of Azalea Lakes. Relax and enjoy the views from the rear porch and kitchen window/front porch of the tropically landscaped grounds and fountained lakes.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
436 Shadow Creek Court
436 Shadow Creek Court, Socastee, SC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
5 bedroom / 3 Bath Home, for Rent in Brynfield Park - This spacious home includes a master bedroom and three additional bedrooms on the first floor. The second floor has a bonus room (or 5th bedroom) with a full bath over the 2 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1105 Great Lakes Cir
1105 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3bd 2bth-home*backgate Market Commons- 6Ft fenced - Property Id: 109868 Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd -Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
271 Burchwood Ln.
271 Birchwood Lane, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available for Lease Start Date of July 20th - August 1st, 2020. Current tenant is still occupying home and showings are available on a limited basis.
Results within 10 miles of Garden City
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Litchfield Oaks
5 Ashcraft Cir, Pawleys Island, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1184 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Pawleys Island, SC.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Garden City, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Garden City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Garden City 2 BedroomsGarden City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGarden City 3 BedroomsGarden City Apartments with Balcony
Garden City Apartments with GarageGarden City Apartments with GymGarden City Apartments with ParkingGarden City Apartments with Pool
Garden City Apartments with Washer-DryerGarden City Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarden City Furnished ApartmentsGarden City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Myrtle Beach, SCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCMurrells Inlet, SCShallotte, NC
Socastee, SCRed Hill, SCSurfside Beach, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University