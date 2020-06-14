Apartment List
45 Apartments for rent in Forest Acres, SC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Forest Acres renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
26 Units Available
Towers at Forest Acres
2050 Beltline Blvd, Forest Acres, SC
Studio
$771
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$796
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
963 sqft
Condominium-style homes with fully equipped kitchens. Recently updated. Residents enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse and barbecue area. Close to the Richland Mall. Easy access to Forest Drive.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Acres
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
$
27 Units Available
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1347 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Varia at Oakcrest in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
$
22 Units Available
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$964
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Acres
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
The Congaree Vista
19 Units Available
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
Studio
$1,080
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
$
12 Units Available
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Accessible to I-20 and I-77 for easy commuting. Spacious floor plans with large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel amenities. Resort style pool, 24 hour cyber cafe and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Hampton Greene
500 Gills Creek Pkwy, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$813
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1024 sqft
Hampton Greene Apartments in Columbia, SC is located just two miles from I-77 and four miles from downtown Columbia, The University of South Carolina and Fort Jackson.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:08pm
35 Units Available
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$921
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1520 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Columbia, SC has never been easier! Carrington Place at Wildewood is minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown
10 Units Available
The Palms on Main
1155 Lady St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
474 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments with hints of art deco design, featuring brushed nickel accessories and floor-to-ceiling windows. Restaurants and retail space on the main level. Located in the heart of Columbia, near the South Carolina State House.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
Robert Mills Historic
20 Units Available
The Land Bank Lofts
1401 Hampton St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,010
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
862 sqft
HISTORIC. ICONIC. CHIC. Constructed in 1924, the Federal Land Bank Building, as it was originally known has been completely transformed into a modern masterpiece for today’s lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Gable Hill
310 Ross Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$764
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$957
1150 sqft
Gable Hill is located at 310 Ross Rd. Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
$
3 Units Available
Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1237 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fireplace. Recently renovated. Cable included. Tenants have access to community volleyball court, fire pit, and bike storage. Garage parking available and just minutes from I-77.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
7 Units Available
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1023 sqft
Welcome to KRC Wildewood Apartment Homes in Columbia, SC. The KRC Wildewood Apartments is a community boasting a great location in the northeast section of Columbia.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
$
14 Units Available
Brookland
127 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1184 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
The Congaree Vista
12 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,413
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
The Congaree Vista
31 Units Available
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Woodfield
18 Units Available
The Arbors at Windsor Lake
8720 Windsor Lake Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1184 sqft
FIND THE PERFECT FLOOR PLAN Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
11 Units Available
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1366 sqft
Providence Park Apartments allow you to experience the best of both worlds. Minutes away from the vibrant Downtown Columbia scene, your apartment provides a peaceful retreat with designer features and finishes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
The Congaree Vista
14 Units Available
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$895
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
28 Units Available
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$852
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1497 sqft
These attractive units are ideal for anyone who wants luxury and convenience. Available in one, two and three bedrooms, these Midtown apartments offer large floor plans, sunrooms and open-plan kitchens.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
$
East Lake
107 Units Available
Spring Lake Apartments
7645 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$625
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1375 sqft
Fresh air and wide open spaces... the natural world really is at your doorstep. A 33 acre lake, stocked for fishing, awaits along with many features you desire with a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
The Congaree Vista
2 Units Available
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Granby Hill
Contact for Availability
612 Whaley
612 Whaley St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Brand new apartment homes with modern kitchens, over-sized windows and high-efficiency AC and appliances. The community also offers amenities like on-site eateries and sports courts. Easy commute to campus!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Olympia
Contact for Availability
OLYMPIA MILL
600 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
Unique apartment complex renovated from a historic former textile mill, with large pool and fitness center. Suitable for young professionals and college students, located near Midtown-Downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina.
City Guide for Forest Acres, SC

Forest Acres could have been named Quinine Hill, but a petition was passed around in 1935 by founders John Hughes Cooper and James Henry Hammond to decide on a name -- Cooper's Forest Acres won.

Located in the midlands of South Carolina, Forest Acres is home to just over 10,000 residents. Nestled far enough away from the bustle of Columbia, it's got a small-town vibe with all of the benefits that come with close proximity to a more urban area. Forest Acres was incorporated during Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal. Since incorporation in 1935, the city has grown from a population of 375 to its current size of 10,361. With lush parks, great restaurants and historic architecture, everyone can find something they like in this gem in the growing Columbia metropolitan area. Forest Acres earns its name with beautiful foliage. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Forest Acres, SC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Forest Acres renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

