45 Apartments for rent in Forest Acres, SC with gym

Forest Acres could have been named Quinine Hill, but a petition was passed around in 1935 by founders John Hughes Cooper and James Henry Hammond to decide on a name -- Cooper's Forest Acres won.

Located in the midlands of South Carolina, Forest Acres is home to just over 10,000 residents. Nestled far enough away from the bustle of Columbia, it's got a small-town vibe with all of the benefits that come with close proximity to a more urban area. Forest Acres was incorporated during Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal. Since incorporation in 1935, the city has grown from a population of 375 to its current size of 10,361. With lush parks, great restaurants and historic architecture, everyone can find something they like in this gem in the growing Columbia metropolitan area. Forest Acres earns its name with beautiful foliage. See more