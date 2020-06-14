45 Apartments for rent in Forest Acres, SC with gym
Forest Acres could have been named Quinine Hill, but a petition was passed around in 1935 by founders John Hughes Cooper and James Henry Hammond to decide on a name -- Cooper's Forest Acres won.
Located in the midlands of South Carolina, Forest Acres is home to just over 10,000 residents. Nestled far enough away from the bustle of Columbia, it's got a small-town vibe with all of the benefits that come with close proximity to a more urban area. Forest Acres was incorporated during Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal. Since incorporation in 1935, the city has grown from a population of 375 to its current size of 10,361. With lush parks, great restaurants and historic architecture, everyone can find something they like in this gem in the growing Columbia metropolitan area. Forest Acres earns its name with beautiful foliage. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Forest Acres renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.