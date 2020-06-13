/
3 bedroom apartments
184 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Forest Acres, SC
26 Units Available
Towers at Forest Acres
2050 Beltline Blvd, Forest Acres, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,197
1140 sqft
Condominium-style homes with fully equipped kitchens. Recently updated. Residents enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse and barbecue area. Close to the Richland Mall. Easy access to Forest Drive.
1 Unit Available
6707 Formosa Drive 1
6707 Formosa Drive, Forest Acres, SC
adorable brick home on a large lot and 2,170 ft. space heated home. Feature hardwood floors, neutral colors, and great layout. Living room and dining room combined.
1 Unit Available
1612 Atascadero Drive
1612 Atascadero Drive, Forest Acres, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
Very nice modest home located centrally to downtown Columbia. Hardwood and Tile florring, large backyard with shed, stacked washer and dryer already in unit, open kitchen with major appliances and a family room.
1 Unit Available
5103 Wofford Avenue
5103 Wofford Avenue, Forest Acres, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
3 BR single family home located in the Forest Acres area. Hardwood floors throughout. Fully equipped kitchen. W/D connections available in separate laundry room. Large front yard.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Acres
107 Units Available
Spring Gardens
325 Percival Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$861
1208 sqft
Spring Gardens offers a blend of comfort, style, and quality. You'll find this community at 325 Percival Rd. in Columbia.
28 Units Available
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1347 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Varia at Oakcrest in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3645 Baxter Drive
3645 Baxter Drive, Dentsville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,122
1170 sqft
A charming ranch in Columbia! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,170 square feet --Easy to maintain solid surface floors --Updated lighting and ceiling fans throughout --Updated kitchen with stainless steel
Pinehurst
1 Unit Available
2378 Center Street
2378 Center Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1565 sqft
A charming ranch in Columbia! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,565 square feet --Freshly painted with new floowing throughout --Pet friendly Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by
Pinehurst
1 Unit Available
2371 Center Street
2371 Center Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1360 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
4647 Oakwood Drive
4647 Oakwood Drive, Richland County, SC
This delightful home located in Columbia sc is now available.
1 Unit Available
9521 South Chelsea Road
9521 South Chelsea Road, Dentsville, SC
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Midland Terrace
1 Unit Available
2540 Marling Road
2540 Marling Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1033 sqft
Forest Hills - Lovely home located in Forest Hills close to shopping, dining and Downtown. (RLNE5803054)
Belvedere
1 Unit Available
3602 Truman Street
3602 Truman Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1600 sqft
Newly Renovated Ranch- Smartly Priced. Ready for Move-In! - This newly renovated spacious 3+ bedroom 1.5-bath home features a great open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, nice sized laundry room, tile bathrooms and much more.
Woodfield
1 Unit Available
141 Angel Garden Way
141 Angel Garden Way, Woodfield, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1570 sqft
A Great 3 Bedroom Home In Angel Garden - Enjoy the convenience of Angel Garden, in a very accessible location near Oneil Court, close to Ft.
1 Unit Available
711 Kawana Road
711 Kawana Road, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1570 sqft
Conveniently located to Devine Street, restaurants, retail and groceries. 3BR, 2BA home with 1570 square feet. Full brick home with charming curb appeal and hardwoods throughout. Updated kitchen. Pets subject to owner approval.
Midland Terrace
1 Unit Available
2723 Brenda Road
2723 Brenda Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1128 sqft
Completely remodeled home - new windows, doors, roof, tile, refinished hardwoods, lights, counters, bathroom, h&a, kitchen -final touches being put on through 5/15, but cute as a button! Convenient to Forest Acres, Fort Jackson, USC, Midlands Tech
1 Unit Available
3011 Girardeau Avenue
3011 Girardeau Avenue, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2200 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home. Formal living and dining rooms. Eat in kitchen open to Den which flows to large Family room with builtins and bar that opens to deck and patio in fenced backyard.
Melrose Heights
1 Unit Available
1312 MAPLE Street
1312 Maple Street, Columbia, SC
1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT. This is a nice 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath bungalow home with a large front porch. It has hardwood flooring in the Den and Dining Room. It also has a laundry with washer and dryer. Large fenced in backyard.
1 Unit Available
158 Newcastle Drive
158 Newcastle Drive, Dentsville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1708 sqft
This charming brick rental home is conveniently located in an established, quiet neighborhood of Columbia, close to interstates, shopping and dining! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,708 square feet --Newly renovated with
Results within 5 miles of Forest Acres
7 Units Available
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$999
1023 sqft
Welcome to KRC Wildewood Apartment Homes in Columbia, SC. The KRC Wildewood Apartments is a community boasting a great location in the northeast section of Columbia.
The Congaree Vista
15 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
5 Units Available
Gable Hill
310 Ross Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
Gable Hill is located at 310 Ross Rd. Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
11 Units Available
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1366 sqft
Providence Park Apartments allow you to experience the best of both worlds. Minutes away from the vibrant Downtown Columbia scene, your apartment provides a peaceful retreat with designer features and finishes.
$
East Lake
107 Units Available
Spring Lake Apartments
7645 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$945
1375 sqft
Fresh air and wide open spaces... the natural world really is at your doorstep. A 33 acre lake, stocked for fishing, awaits along with many features you desire with a convenient location.
