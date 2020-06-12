/
2 bedroom apartments
104 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Forest Acres, SC
Towers at Forest Acres
2050 Beltline Blvd, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$880
963 sqft
Condominium-style homes with fully equipped kitchens. Recently updated. Residents enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse and barbecue area. Close to the Richland Mall. Easy access to Forest Drive.
1702 B Dalloz
1702 Dalloz Rd, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet Living, Great Location! - Available NOW Updated 2 bedroom unit on second floor. Conveniently located right off Forest Drive in Forest Acres, yet the Williamsburg Condominium complex is quiet and serene.
1608 Dalloz Road
1608 Dalloz Rd, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Lovely second floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Forest Acres. Neutral paint and carpet in the living room and bedrooms will go with any decor.
3600 Chateau Drive
3600 Chateau Drive, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Neutral colors! Large 2 bedroom unit that overlooks courtyard and also has a pool view. Tiled baths. New dishwasher & hood vent in the kitchen.
308 Percival Rd.
308 Percival Rd, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
*AVAILABLE NOW* 50 Units 308 Percival Road M, Columbia, SC 29206 2 BR/1.5 BA, 1100 Sq.Ft. Townhouse in Arborwood for $950! -Community Pool and Playground -Kitchen equipped w/ Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Garbage Disposal.
3739 Oakleaf Road
3739 Oakleaf Road, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Wonderful duplex home in quaint neighborhood. This left side duplex features an open living and dining room combo with laminate hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, and large Florida room with skylight.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Acres
Spring Gardens
325 Percival Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$714
988 sqft
Spring Gardens offers a blend of comfort, style, and quality. You'll find this community at 325 Percival Rd. in Columbia.
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1202 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Varia at Oakcrest in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1249 sqft
Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle.
Oakwood Court
Devine District
2825 Devine St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1305 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices. Your health and safety are important to us.
Lyon Street
1214 McDuffie Ave
1214 Mcduffie Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
950 sqft
Newly Renovated Home Downtown - Newly renovated home! A must see.
Melrose Heights
2807 Webster Street
2807 Webster Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
Spacious Melrose Heights Apartment - Available NOW First floor unit in tri-plex with gorgeous hardwood floors, living room, dining room open to kitchen with stove and refrigerator, two large bedrooms with ample closet space and hall bath.
Rochelle Heights - Victory Garden
1426 Kingston Road
1426 Kingston Road, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
783 sqft
Two bedroom/one bath home for lease.
308 Percival Road
308 Percival Road, Richland County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1094 sqft
2 Bed 1.5 Bath 1100 sqft *AVAILABLE NOW* 50 Units 308 Percival Road M, Columbia, SC 29206 2 BR/1.5 BA, 1100 Sq.Ft.
1717 Springwoods Lake Dr
1717 Springwood Lake Point Road, Dentsville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Duplex centrally located off two notch. Close to restaurants, interstate 20 and Columbia Mall. New flooring and paint about 6 months ago.
325 Percival Road - 309
325 Percival Road, Richland County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
AMENITIES Interior Washer & dryer Walk-in closet Tile floors Stove / oven Refrigerator Microwave Living room Kitchen island Garbage disposal Dishwasher Dining room Central heat Central A/C Ceiling fans Exterior Swimming pool Patio Grass lawn Balcony
Melrose Heights
1435 Shirley Street 4
1435 Shirley Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Spacious townhome located in the beautiful area of Melrose!
1330 Haynesworth Road
1330 Haynesworth Road, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
In Heathwood off Trenholm Rd., close to I-77, and shopping areas. 2 bedroom, 1 and a half bath spacious two story duplex. Hardwood floors throughout except kitchen and baths. Living room, dining room, and den with bookshelf built ins.
Melrose Heights
1421 Shirley Street 7
1421 Shirley Street, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Cute apartment in Melrose Heights neighborhood!
4123 Stevens Road
4123 Stevens Road, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Charming 2 bdrm/1 bath duplex in the desirable Heathwood neighborhood. Updated kitchen with NEW stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave over the stove), cabinets, & granite counter tops.
4126 Cassina Road
4126 Cassina Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Charming 2 br/1 bath duplex in desirable Heathwood neighborhood. Updated kitchen with NEW stainless steel appliances (fridge, dishwasher, range), cabinets, and granite counters. Hardwood floors in living & bedrooms.
406 Wincrest Lane
406 Wincrest Lane, Dentsville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1120 sqft
A coveted rental home in Columbia Sc! Your new home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1120sqft of living space. Recently renovated! Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Acres
Hampton Greene
500 Gills Creek Pkwy, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1024 sqft
Hampton Greene Apartments in Columbia, SC is located just two miles from I-77 and four miles from downtown Columbia, The University of South Carolina and Fort Jackson.
Gable Hill
310 Ross Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$858
1000 sqft
Gable Hill is located at 310 Ross Rd. Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
