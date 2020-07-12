Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Wakefield-Peacedale, RI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wakefield-Peacedale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
$
13 Units Available
Harbor Village at the Commons
1 Grande Isle Dr, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,785
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1181 sqft
Luxury community in a wooded area. On-site pool, garages, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pets welcomed. A dog park is available. Apartments feature walk-in closets and modern appliances. Beautifully landscaped grounds.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
19 Wright Avenue
19 Wright Avenue, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
YEAR ROUND RENTAL available 8/1/20. Central Wakefield location, 2nd floor apartment, three bedrooms/2 full baths. Hardwood floors, heat included. The home is owner occupied, "QUIET ENVIRONMENT".
Results within 5 miles of Wakefield-Peacedale

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
61 Rodman Street - Weekly summer vacation rental
61 Rodman Street, Narragansett Pier, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful Summer Rental in Scenic Narragansett RI. This home boasts 4 bedrooms 3 full baths and is open and spacious.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
135 Westmoreland Street
135 Westmoreland Street, Narragansett Pier, RI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3404 sqft
Winter rental available September 7 through end of May or mid-June. Looking for a special winter retreat? Come see this stunning, lovingly maintained colonial situated on one and a half lushly landscaped acres in Narragansett Pier.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
36 Marine Road
36 Marine Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1810 sqft
Available September 7, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Furnished. Rental price does not include utilities. Located in the heart of the quaint seaside community of Snug Harbor. Cheerful, bright and sunny with open dining/kitchen/living room.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
7 BRANDYWINE Lane
7 Brandywine Lane, Narragansett Pier, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1320 sqft
2 BEDROOM CONDOMINIUM IN THE POLO CLUB IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, EAT IN KITCHEN, PRIVATE DECK AREA, NATURAL GAS HEATING, CENTRAL AC & DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE.
Results within 10 miles of Wakefield-Peacedale

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
15 Hammersmith Road
15 Hammersmith Road, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1714 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
** WINTER 2020 RENTAL**Available September 8th through May 31st. Located in the lovely pastoral and private Moorland Farm condominium complex just blocks from gorgeous Ocean Drive, Quail House unit 17 is offered as a summer 2020 monthly rental.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
17 Chartier Circle
17 Chartier Circle, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1672 sqft
Available fall 2020. This spacious three-bedroom home has plenty of space for everyone and extra spots for visitors too. The lower level is finished with a game room and den as well as an extra bedroom for company.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
48 Hannas Road
48 Hanna's Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1424 sqft
This is a rental for the following academic year September 2020. Beautiful three bedroom home, on lessors property.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wakefield-Peacedale, RI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wakefield-Peacedale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

