Heard something squeaking around the corners of your apartment? Dealing with a mice infestation is never fun, but it’s important to start as soon as possible. We’ve put together a short guide to help you drive those little rodents away. Here is how to get rid of mice in your apartment.

1 . Identify the issue

You probably didn’t wake up one day and randomly think that your apartment has a mice problem. Most likely there was one or more of the following tell-tale signs:

Sound.

You probably heard the mice squeaking, scratching, and running somewhere, either in your cupboards or in the attic. Unpleasant, to say the least.

Droppings. You've noticed droppings, something that looks like pellets, most likely around the kitchen and pantry area. This also means that the mice have also found a food source. Uh-oh!

Smell. Maybe you smelled something musky around the house. That's mouse urine. The stronger the smell, the more likely it is that that's where the nest is located.

Holes. Noticing you're grains pouring out of bags? That's probably from their little teeth making holes in bags in order to get to the goodies inside.

2 . Let the landlord or property manager know

Once you’ve identified the problem and have grounded your suspicions, let you landlord or the property manager know. They don’t want mice on their property either, so they may call the pest control themselves, to help you deal with the issue.

3 . Identify entry points

Mice can get into an apartment through the most surprising pathways. They can even go through your vents and plumbing system. However, don’t try to close off entry points on your own - you might risk being bitten by one of the culprits, which can cause its own medical complications. Let pest control deal with it, but it will save you and them time if they can get straight to the root of the problem.

4 . Clean your home

Mice like to hide, so the best way to prevent them from ever coming to your house is by getting rid of possible hiding spots. You can do so by increasing visibility and cleaning up. Put away those piles of clothes, dust and vacuum regularly, wash the dishes, and don’t let your pairs of shoes add up by the door.

5 . Use steel wool

Mice can’t chew through steel wool, so if you come across a hole, as a preventative measure barricade it with this material until a more permanent solution can be put into place. Remember, don’t do this if you already have a mice problem, as there might be a rodent in that hole and their bites can cause infection.

6 . Use air-tight containers for food

Earlier we talked about mice chewing through bags and sticking around your kitchen due to it being a good source of food. You can prevent this from happening by using air-tight containers instead. This should prevent mice following the scent of tasty treats you have in your pantry and keep their teeth at bay.

7 . Throw out the garbage

Make sure your trash can has a lid to keep the scent encapsulated and scraps out of reach of rodents. Throwing the trash away on a regular basis prevents that bin lid from staying open and inviting mice for a feast.

8 . Set traps or baits

Baiting involves you luring the mouse in with a treat, without trapping them. Usually the treat will be poisoned and the rat will ingest it once it’s back in the nest and die. However, it might mean that you have to take care of the corpse.

If you opt to trap the mouse, this means you will have to invite the mice into a trap with a treat and then let them get caught. There are several types of traps you can choose from: a snap trap, a humane trap, and a glue trap - it all really depends what you’re comfortable with since you will have to handle the mouse that’s in it.

