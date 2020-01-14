11 Chinese New Year Decoration Ideas for Your Apartment

The Chinese New Year is upon us to kick off a brand new year. The festival is also known as the Spring Festival in mainland China and the Lunar New Year in other countries in Asia.

Whatever you choose to call this festive time of year, deck out your apartment with Chinese New Year decorations to usher in wealth, prosperity, and happiness. Here are 15 decor ideas to get you started!

1 . Chinese Red Lanterns

Make Chinese red lanterns the focal point of your decorations for Chinese New Year. If you can’t find traditional lanterns, make your own.

You can construct them with red tissue paper pom poms from a stationery or craft store, instead. Hang them with gold string or add a golden bow. You’ll be ready to celebrate!

2 . Paper Cuttings

Bring your apartment luck and happiness all year long with Chinese paper cuttings. Look for printouts online or a DIY tutorial. Then, add your own touch of red paper to every window in your apartment. It's a traditional way to decorate your apartment for the holiday.

3 . Red and Gold Tassels

Add some flair to your decorations for Chinese New Year with red and gold tassels. Hang them from your Chinese lanterns. You can also string them into a garland to create a festive touch for your apartment.

4 . Door Couplets

Hang a red Chinese couplet on either side of your apartment door. These will signify happiness and hope for the New Year.

The bright red paper doubles as gorgeous calligraphic art with gold detailing. These are great for dressing up your Chinese New Year decor.

5 . Vases of Plum Blossoms and Orchids

Why leave prosperity up to chance? Make sure your Chinese New Year decorations flourish with plum blossoms, water narcissus, and orchids.

6 . Red and Gold Candles

Put a spin on your Chinese New Year decorations! Try adorning your apartment with red and gold candles.

Just make sure to keep them away from your paper lanterns and other Chinese New Year decorations. Colorful candles are simple, elegant, and add illuminating style to your next get-together.

7 . Decorative Fortune Cookies

Make your Chinese New Year as tasty as it is lucky. Fortune cookies make a great base for crafting and look great displayed in a glass bowl.

Take it to the next level by looking for red take-out style boxes at a local craft store and dressing them up in gold ribbons.

8 . Kumquat Trees

Bless your Chinese New Year with a pair of kumquat trees to bring wealth and good fortune. A bowl of mandarins would also work in a pinch. They have the added bonus of providing you with snacks on hand while celebrating.

9 . Red Fabric

Drape your apartment in decorative and festive red fabric to honor the Chinese New Year. The practice is commonplace in China. It’s popular there for locals to swap out curtains, bedding, throws, and pillows to create a happy environment.

10 . Origami Decor

Get your kids involved in crafting some lovely origami masterpieces to adorn around your apartment.

Since 2020 is the Year of the Rat, try your hand at creating cute origami rats. Just follow this tutorial... it's easier than it looks!

11 . Sweets and Treats

Throw a red runner onto your table and get ready for a spread fit for a Chinese New Year. Scour ethnic markets for steamed New Year's cakes, red bean rice balls, and steamed sponge cake.

You may also find eight-treasure rice pudding. That’s said to bring everything from good luck to prosperity. Arrange it on red and gold plates to complete your mouth-watering decor.

Settle In and Enjoy!

The Chinese New Year is about celebrating with loved ones and ushering in luck, prosperity, and happiness. Join in on the festivities! Adorn your apartment with signature colors of red and gold from lanterns to lights.

You can also put your own unique twist on the holiday. Incorporate red and gold touches for your own Chinese New Year. All you need to do now is to invite the neighbors over for an evening of celebration!