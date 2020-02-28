The Ultimate Apartment Cleaning Checklist

So you found the apartment of your dreams. You've been settled in for a couple of weeks... everything is going great. That is until you start noticing the dust on your dresser starting to pile up, and grime in your sink becoming apparent.

It's probably time for a deep cleaning. Regularly cleaning and taking care of your apartment is one of the key steps in getting your security deposit refunded.

But where do you start? Use our apartment cleaning checklist to make sure you don't miss a spot!

Apartment Cleaning Essentials You'll Need

Before you embark on your apartment cleaning journey, equip yourself with the right tools. To make it easier for you, we created a list of useful items.

If you aren’t comfortable using detergents containing a lot of chemicals, go for natural solutions like baking soda, white vinegar, tea tree oil, and lemon juice. Just keep in mind that even though vinegar, baking soda, and tea tree oil can kill some bacteria, they’re ineffective against dangerous bacteria like Staphylococcus.

All-purpose cleaner

Bleach

Heavy-duty oven cleaner

Window and glass cleaner

White Vinegar (optional)

Lemon Juice (optional)

Baking Soda (optional)

Tea tree oil

Microfiber cloths

Vacuum Cleaner with attachments

Carpet Cleaner (optional)

Stainless steel cleaner (optional)

Broom

Cleaning caddy (optional)

Mop

Sponges

Toilet Brush

Bedroom Cleaning

Dust your furniture, decorations, pictures, ceiling fan, and area around your windows

Wash your sheets and make your bed.

Pick up clothes off the ground and either put them away or wash them.

Collect all trash laying around.

Vacuum the floors. Make sure to vacuum under your bed, as dust under there can build up quickly.

Living Room Cleaning

Dust your television, TV stand, coffee table, and any other furniture.

Clear your table, coffee table, and TV stand and wipe down the surfaces after dusting.

Vacuum soft furniture like couches and chairs using your vacuum's upholstery attachment.

Sweep and vacuum the floors.

Thoroughly clean windows and window treatments. If your windows have blinds, clean every slat separately. Don’t forget about the window screens.

Do a final round throwing away trash and putting everything in its place.

Kitchen Cleaning

Wipe kitchen cabinets on the inside and the outside with a microfiber cloth soaked in detergent or a vinegar and water solution.

Wash all of the dishes and clear the dishwasher.

Wipe down countertops, stovetop, and all other kitchen appliances.

Go through your fridge and throw out leftovers and expired food.

Sweep the floors. Make sure to get in those tight spots like under your stove and the space between your fridge and counters.

Bathroom Cleaning

Scrub and wipe down the sink and areas around the faucet.

Clean the vanity mirror with glass cleaner.

Scrub and disinfect the toilet, both inside and out. Make use of antacid tabs and your toilet brush to take care of stains.

Clean the shower and tub. Make use of cleaning products and shower head to rinse out the solution.

Take out the bathroom trash and clean out bathroom drawers.

Swiffer or mop the floors.

Congrats, you reached the finish line and can forget about your closet shelves until the next spring cleaning! You definitely deserve a reward for your efforts, so treat yourself to a nice dinner or movie!

So now that you are done tidying up using our apartment cleaning checklist. It’s finally time to move in, unpack, and buy everything you need for your new home. Sounds like too much work after all that cleaning? Worry not! We got you covered with our first apartment checklist!