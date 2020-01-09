How to Write a Rent Increase Letter (Free Template)

Increasing rent can be a minefield. From ensuring that you are in compliance with local laws to potentially losing loyal tenants, it can be difficult to increase rent without blowback.

However, this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t or can’t increase rent. It just means you need to have done your due diligence and prepare thoroughly.

You shouldn’t add a sum to tenants’ monthly payments without doing some market research beforehand. Increasing rent might not lead to greater profit margins if it means your property falls outside of the competitive bracket in your neighborhood.

Above all, you must provide written notice to your tenants in a timely manner. You’ll need to do that via a rent increase letter.

The specific requirements of when to deliver the notification depend on a few variables. Those include lease length and local statutes.

Here’s everything you need to know about increasing rent and drafting a rent increase notice.

What is a Rent Increase Letter?

First things first: if you’re planning on increasing rent, you are legally required to provide written notice before the increase takes effect. This letter is known as a rent increase letter.

Whether you hand-deliver or mail the letter, having documentation is a must. Stopping by and simply communicating the increase verbally won’t work in your favor should the tenant decide to take legal action.

Simply put, a rent increase letter serves two primary purposes:

To communicate clearly that there will be an increase in rent. As documentation that the landlord appropriately communicated the increase in a timely manner.

When to Send a Rent Increase Notice

Knowing when to increase rent and by how much often comes down to the market of the neighborhood the property is in. You can reference tools such as Apartment List’s rent reports to see how your current rate compares.

However, a rent increase is not always subject to your sole discretion. Rent control and rent stabilization statutes are in effect in some cities.

Those statutes bar landlords and property managers alike from raising rent costs past a certain amount. They may bind you to other metrics before recalculating your monthly rent rates.

Regardless of the type of lease your tenants have signed, one thing remains consistent. You must deliver a written notification in a timely manner.

When you should deliver the notice depends on the type of lease your tenant has signed: a long-term lease or a month-to-month lease.

Procedures for Notifying Tenants at the End of a Lease

You should plan on notifying your tenant 30-60 days before the current lease ends. When you should give notice is further determined by the amount you are raising rent.

Planning on increasing the rent by more than 10%? You need to notify your tenants 60 days before the end of the lease.

Typically, rent increases don’t exceed 3-5%. If you increase the rent by a substantial, unjustifiable amount, expect to lose tenants and receive pushback.

Procedures for a Month-to-Month Lease

If you have tenants who are renting under a month-to-month lease, the rules are a little less stringent. You are able to raise the rent by giving 30 days' notice.

Since the lease isn’t for a longer period of time, there’s more flexibility here when it comes to raising rent prices. Keep in mind that accepting the new rent is still up to your tenant(s). They may choose to pay the new rent amount, make a counteroffer, or move out.

Compliance for Rent Increases

Considering increasing rent prices? If so, you’ll need to ensure that you follow local and state laws regarding the change.

These laws are in place to protect tenants from unwarranted increases that could displace them. Here’s what landlords need to look out for when raising rent prices:

1 . Rules for Rent-Controlled Housing

Rent control statutes vary widely by location. Researching local and state laws is essential before issuing a written increase to ensure that you are in compliance. Areas that do have rent control statutes in place tend to come in two forms: vacancy decontrol and vacancy control.

Vacancy decontrol statutes allow landlords to raise the rent as they please after the tenant moves out and a new one moves in.

statutes allow landlords to raise the rent as they please after the tenant moves out and a new one moves in. Vacancy control statutes are stricter. They lock in a base rent cost that still applies when a new tenant moves in.

2 . How Frequently You Can Increase Rent

Landlords typically increase rent annually. Consult your local rent control statutes (if applicable to the location of the property) to ensure there aren’t further regulations on how often you’re allowed to increase the rent.

3 . Whether the Lease Allows Rent Increases During the Term of the Lease

Did you include a clause in the lease that stipulates gradual increases as something that tenants can anticipate? If so, ensure that local laws that deem such a clause unlawful don’t override this clause.

Generally, you should avoid increasing rent retroactively. Not only is this likely in violation of your tenant(s)’ rights, but it’s also considered ill-mannered. This could affect your business in the long run. That could be the case whether the cause is retaliatory action or a reputation spread through word of mouth.

4 . Maximum Limit for Rent Increases

Some local statutes set a maximum limit, often calculated by inflation rates and other factors.

5 . How Many Days Notice You Must Provide

As discussed, when you must give tenants notification depends on the type of lease and on the percentage by which the rent is increasing. However, this will vary by location. For example, New York statues mandate a tenant who has leased the property for less than a year must have a notice at least 30 days before the changes take effect. Tenants who have lived in the property for over a year get a 60-day notice.

What to Include in a Rent Increase Letter

Writing a rent increase letter? Don’t forget to include these key items:

The tenant’s name

Property address

Landlord name and contact information

The date the letter is written

The date the rent increase will take effect

Current rental amount

Amount of rent increase

The date the new rent will be due

A reference to the lease agreement

Amount of time the tenant has to give notice if they are not renewing

Sample Rent Increase Letter Template

[ Community Name ]

[ Street Address ]

[ City, State, Zip ]

[ Phone number and email address ]

[ Date ]

[ Tenant Name(s) ]

[ Tenant Street Address ]

[ Tenant Apartment Number ]

[ City, State, Zip ]

Dear [ Tenant First Name(s) ] [ Tenant Last Name(s) ] ,

Thank you for your valued tenancy. This Notice is to inform you that beginning on [ Date of Rent Increase] , the [ $ monthly rent amount ] monthly rent for the unit you currently occupy, [Unit Number] at [Property Address] , will increase to [New Monthly Rent] per month. This rental payment is due on [rent due date ].

This Notice is given to you [X days] prior to your next rental payment. If you wish to continue your tenancy, the new monthly rental payment of [New Monthly Rent] is required. Please be advised that all other terms of your [lease date] rental agreement remain in effect. [OR insert changes to the security deposit, if any]

Please sign the Notice below, indicating your agreement and continued tenancy. If you do not agree, you have [X days] to indicate your disagreement and subsequent termination of tenancy.

If you have any questions regarding this issue, please contact the rental office and ask for [Your (Landlord/Property Manager) Name] .

Sincerely,

[ Your (Landlord/Property Manager) Name]

Additional Tips for an Effective (& Friendly!) Rent Increase Letter

There are a few extra steps you can take to best deliver the news of a rent increase. Implementing some of these tips will increase the likelihood the notification goes over without too much blowback from your tenants and with little hassle on your part.

1 . Deliver via Certified Mail and Follow Up via Email

Sending the rent increase notice via certified mail is required by law in some states. But regardless of whether that applies to you, it’s a good idea. This way, you can track the letter. It’s also advised to follow up via email. That way, you can ensure the tenant has taken note of the letter and understands what you are communicating.

2 . Be Knowledgeable of Market Trends

Being aware of rental market trends and fluctuations ensures that the increase keeps your property competitive. You may even want to share this information with your tenants to further justify the increase.

3 . Document if Rent Increases Will Impact the Security Deposit

In some states, rent control statutes also affect the security deposit in the event that there’s a rent increase. This means that the security deposit can be legally increased to cover the appropriate amount (typically one month’s worth of rent). This is also something that you should communicate to the tenant. That way, they’re aware of the additional payment they may need to make.

4 . Keep All Signed Materials for Documentation Purposes

This is a good practice for all of your communications as a landlord, but particularly in the event of a rent increase. If a tenant claims not to have known, or takes legal action, having all of your documents in order will prove to be vital.

5 . Incorporate New Rent Payment Methods

If you previously only accepted checks, for example, consider incorporating an online option. You might even want to consider other modern rent collecting methods, such as Venmo or Zelle. Showing your tenants that you do have their interests in mind might lessen the blow of higher monthly costs.

The Bottom Line

In order to go through this process as smoothly as possible, just remember these four things:

1 . You must give written notification, preferably by certified mail in a timely manner according to the type of lease the tenant(s) who will be affected have signed.

2 . Do your due diligence and gain a comprehensive understanding of rent control statutes or further litigation that pertains to increasing rent on residential properties in your specific state and county.

3 . Do market research to ensure increasing rent doesn’t make your property less competitive.

4 . Be mindful and consider notifying tenants as soon as possible. If they need to move out, giving them a wide window to do so is only fair.

If you stay in compliance, follow market trends, provide justification to your tenants to strengthen the case for a rent increase, and let them know at the appropriate time, you shouldn’t run into any trouble as you make the change.