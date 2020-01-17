Landlord's Guide to Retaining Long-Term Tenants

According to US Census Data, 20.1% of the renter population changed households between 2017 and 2018. However, apartment turnover rates have continued to decrease year-over-year (hitting 46.8% in 2018). Property managers and landlords have been shifting their focus toward long-term tenant retention.

Why? Apartment turnover costs a lot of time, effort, and money. This article will walk you through the true cost of apartment turnover. We’ll also look at the advantages of long-term tenants and how to retain them.

While you are considering some of these tips and tricks, do remember to consult your state and local laws and current lease agreement before changing up the ways in which you operate your business.

The Cost of Apartment Turnovers

The additional time and effort that you may need to dedicate to a unit with a high turnover rate pale in comparison to the economic loss your business takes.

Expenditure doesn’t just come from one source. In fact, there are up to six ways that turnover can cost you.

1 . Cleaning & Maintenance Costs

An apartment that you need to prepare for a new tenant calls for a deep clean. On top of regular housekeeping service, you will also likely need to perform (or hire someone to perform) other maintenance services.

For example, a home with carpeting may need a professional carpet service to deep clean it. But the appliances in the unit need a thorough vetting, too.

The fridge needs to be functional and clean. So do the washer/dryer, microwave, HVAC systems, and locks. Any type of damage, major or minor, can cost you big.

2 . Administrative Costs

When your tenant moves out, there are move-out papers that you’ll need to process. Likewise, once you do find yourself with an applicant pool, they need to go through your screening process.

After a new tenant signs a lease, paperwork processing rears its head once more. Tenant turnover calls for a lot more time in the office. This can take away valuable time that you could be spending working on other things.

3 . Marketing and Advertising

A new tenant doesn’t appear out of thin air. In order to secure one, you’ll need to invest in some marketing for the unit.

Whether you advertise online or take out an ad in the paper, advertising will put a dent in your bank account. If you have trouble garnering interest, you may need to spend even more.

4 . Application and Tenant Screening Costs

Application and tenant screenings are not only time-consuming, but these processes can affect your bottom line as well. From background checks to credit reports, the time and money you invest in vetting can add up pretty quickly.

5 . Lost Rental Income

After a tenant moves out, you can’t count on another person to immediately replace them. It’s very possible your property may be vacant for a significant period of time between leases.

Vacancies result in a loss of income for you. Depending on your portfolio and scope, one vacant property will affect you much more if it makes up a large portion of your income.

6 . Time

Setting up apartment showings, conducting background checks and filing paperwork takes up your most valuable asset — time. Most importantly, there’s no way to guarantee a new tenant will be a good tenant. That’s why it’s important to keep your units filled with tenants that you already know and trust.

Advantages of Long-Term Tenants

Now that we’ve taken a closer look at the ways in which high turnover can adversely affect your bottom line, let’s take a look at the benefits of long-term tenancy for you and your business.

1 . Avoiding or Reducing Unit Turnover Expenses

Seeking long-term tenancy is a wallet-friendly strategy. When you have long-term tenants, you won’t need to worry about turnover expenses. Those can include cleaning, maintenance, administrative, and marketing costs.

2 . Consistent Rental Income

A vacant property equals lost income. When new tenants come and go frequently, there’s no way to guarantee they’ll play by the rules.

You may find out pretty quickly that not all tenants pay rent on time. That’ll cause you major headaches.

3 . Less Time and Effort Preparing the Unit For New Tenants

Beyond the economic benefits, you also won’t be spending as much time and effort on other activities. Those can include property showings, creating an advertising campaign, or cleaning the apartment.

4 . Avoiding New Tenant Unpredictability

Last but not least, a long-term tenant helps you avoid the unpredictability of a new tenant. Despite your best screening efforts, you never know if the new residents will live up to your standards and expectations. With long-term tenancy, you don’t need to leave it up to chance.

Ways to Retain Long-Term Tenants

Long-term tenants aren’t as rare as you might think. You can attract long-term tenants with small but deliberate changes to your management strategy.

1 . Keep Up with Property Maintenance Requests

A fast way to make tenants unhappy is by ignoring their property maintenance requests. Nobody enjoys living with a broken appliance or in-home system. If you resolve these issues in a timely manner, you’re much more likely to have happy tenants.

2 . Prioritize Tenant Communication

Respond to requests within one business day, whenever possible. Additionally, be on your A-game when it comes to notifying your tenants of events that may affect them. Those may include building repairs, paint jobs, or neighborhood road work.

When you’re scheduling maintenance jobs, be mindful of your tenant’s scheduling. Would they prefer the maintenance workers to arrive in the early morning or late afternoon? It’s better just to ask.

Want a tenant to pay on time without fail? Make sure you have several payment methods in place.

One of those should be an online payment portal. That’ll make paying rent as easy as a click.

3 . Don’t Be Afraid to Ask for Tenant Feedback

The only way to continually improve your tenants’ experience and overall satisfaction is to understand what they want most.

Of course, some requests may be out of budget or downright impossible. However, you’d be surprised how some simple changes can make all the difference.

From minor upgrades (an extra treadmill in the community gym or gated grassy area for pets) to more long-term requests (ex. upgraded stainless appliances), the only way to know what your tenants need is to ask for their feedback.

Upgrades are great investments. They offer good incentives for tenants to extend their tenancy.

They also help to make your tenants feel most at home. This is a great way to set yourself apart from competing properties.

4 . Extend the Standard Lease Term

Though one-year lease terms are the standard, they aren’t a requirement. Do you have a tenant that renews yearly? If so, consider extending the lease to two years at a reduced rate.

This works as a great incentive and reward for a long-term great tenant. Not to mention, it’s guaranteed income for a longer period of time.

5 . Be Proactive When It Comes to Lease Renewals

Establish a habit of checking in with your tenant at least 90 days before the lease term ends. When you do establish contact to discuss a lease renewal, offer a minimal rent increase than standard or none at all.

You can also consider rolling over the security deposit. You may also consider discounting the first month to sweeten the deal for tenants.

This can also help to keep you ahead of the game if a tenant decides not to renew their lease. That way, you’ll have 90 days to look for a new tenant.

6 . Go the Extra Mile to Make Tenants Feel at Home

Fostering a positive tenant-landlord relationship is important. Community events, holiday greetings and reasonable tenant appreciation gifts, proper maintenance of common spaces, and streamlined opportunities for feedback help tenants to feel good about a property. Remember, always respect your tenant’s time and space.

Final Thoughts

Despite your best efforts, tenant turnover is an inevitable part of managing an apartment community. Your tenants might relocate for work, move in with significant others, or have another plan in mind that no incentive can budge.

The good news is, here are several ways you can reduce this burden. At the end of the day, effective communication with tenants is the best way to reduce apartment turnover. It’ll help you to retain long-term, good tenants.

Good communication and proactive measures will lessen the stress of lease renewal. That way, you can focus on more important things, like planning the community holiday party, for instance.

If you’re a mindful landlord who considers your tenants in maintenance scheduling and payment processes, you’re much more likely to receive loyalty in return.

Do remember, however, that regardless of the tactics you are seeking to implement in your business operations, you should always comply with local and state laws pertaining to rental units. Likewise, while a tenant is living in a unit, you’ll need to honor the agreed-upon lease at all times.