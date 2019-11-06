8 Holiday Event Ideas for Your Apartment Community

As a landlord, you often find yourself looking for ways to get your residents out of their apartments and foster a greater sense of community. With Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner, it’s a terrific time to whip up some holiday-themed events to bring your residents together.

Residents will appreciate the thoughtfulness and enjoy mingling with fellow neighbors and staff, especially those residents who can’t make it home for the holidays.

To help you get started in bringing your community together this holiday season, we’ve curated a list of fun and easy events you can host.

1 . Holiday Movie Screenings

From “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” to “A Christmas Story,” there are endless holiday movie favorites that get everyone in the spirit of the season. Whether you have an all adult community or a more family-oriented scene, you’re sure to find a holiday movie that your tenants will love.

Consider doing an all-weekend marathon where the movies are streaming during business hours, and residents can stop in at their leisure for hot cocoa, coffee, and holiday desserts. We love this idea for its low-cost and ease of pulling together.

2 . Cookie Decorating

This idea is terrific for apartment communities with kids, although what adult doesn’t love frosting and eating some delicious cookies?

Set up some tables and create decorating stations with pre-baked sugar and gingerbread cookies, as well as a range of frostings and toppings to choose from. Don’t forget the warm cider, hot cocoa, and milk to accompany these tasty treats!

3 . Thanksgiving Potluck

Let residents show off their holiday culinary skills and favorite family recipes by hosting a community potluck. You can provide the turkeys, and residents can bring their favorite Thanksgiving sides.

A Saturday or Sunday lunch before the holiday works nicely so more people will be able to attend. You can even incentivize more people to attend by raffling off some prizes as well!

4 . Ugly Sweater Contest & Party

Who doesn’t love donning their ugliest holiday-themed sweater for all to see? From over-the-top reindeer garb to horrendous green and red stripes, the ugliest sweater in your community awaits to be rewarded. Just make sure to supply some holiday-themed bites, drinks, and a playlist featuring all of the Christmas classics.

5 . White Elephant Party

Let your residents show off their humor and style by hosting a gift exchange party. Each person brings a gift with a set price limit between $5-$20 to contribute, and let the fun begin. This is a great way for your residents to get to know each other, while also ringing in the Holiday spirit.

6 . Block Party

If you want to really go all out, nothing beats a community block party! Decorate with holiday lights and host an outdoor party for your residents with holiday-themed music, food trucks, holiday desserts, and plenty of seasonal activities (build your own frosty, anyone?). Although the exact venue may be weather dependent, your residents will have a ball indoors or outdoors!

7 . Photos with Santa

This is the perfect idea for apartment communities with plenty of families and young children! Save parents a trip to the mall and bring Santa to your complex! Set up a corner with Santa’s chair, some elves for good measure, and Mr. Claus himself and have your photographer snap some great family memories.

8 . Raffle a Turkey or Ham

Host a raffle to give away a turkey or ham this holiday season. Residents will love the excitement and appreciate winning the main course for their holiday feast. Liven up the event by raffling off Thanksgiving-favorite pies like pumpkin, pecan, and apple. Host a standalone raffle, or add this type of raffle to any of the above festivities. Giveaways are the perfect way to draw a crowd!

To show residents your appreciate, a little can go a long way. With the holidays coming up, there's no better time to bring your community together. Tenants are sure to love any of the holiday-themed events above and will sing your praises all year long!