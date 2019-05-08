5 Ways to Market your Apartment Property to Millennials

If your apartment complex is in a college town or trendy urban area, millennial renters are probably your bread and butter. Reaching this audience should be a priority, but the way millennials respond to marketing messages are changing.

You don’t need to shift your entire marketing mix and gear it towards millennials, but winning with millennials can lead to tons of business success. According to Convince and Convert, millennials are 50% more likely to recommend a product or service by word of mouth than the average American. Therefore, winning with millennials can lead to tons of business success. To do just that, there are a few steps to make sure your apartment complex is optimized for this audience.

Make Your Online Presence Felt

Millennials were raised on tech, and the majority of apartment searches for them will begin on the internet. If your community can stand out in a crowded field, then you are a step ahead of the competition. You can achieve this by going above and beyond with your online presence.

Make sure your online images are high quality and show off your apartment complex. The pages on your website should be easy to navigate and well-optimized for both desktop and mobile. Showcase 3D floorplans, rent prices, amenities, and emphasize your calls to action. It shouldn’t be difficult to find your email, phone number or address. Millennials are less likely to pick up the phone and call, so consider adding in a live chat box to make communication easier.

Don’t forget to track your apartment’s online reviews. If you don’t have one already, make sure your property is listed on Yelp and Google My Business. Take the time to kindly respond to reviews, especially the negative ones! Showing that you are a responsive property and care about reviews will go a long way.

Offer High-Tech Upgrades

Everyone knows that millennials are into new technology. Upgrading your apartment units to have some smart home features could be a huge selling point for millennial renters. Whether it be a large project like installing smart locks on apartment front doors or a small add-on, such as adding an Echo Dot in every unit's kitchen, having a tech-forward property will help attract millennials.

Build a Community

Building a community with your renters can make your apartment building feel like more than just a place to crash after work. Host events to bring renters together. If you have a communal area, that would be a great place to host community gatherings.

The events don’t have to be expensive. Think of get-togethers like happy hours and movie nights. Small events like this build up the feeling of home and a sense of community, and could help renters make friends with their neighbors. Nice perks like this encourage millennials to live in your building for longer, as it feels more a friendly community and home.

Use Social Media to Your Advantage

If you want a sure-fire way to get in front of a millennial audience, make sure your social media pages pop. Use Facebook and Twitter to engage with current and prospective renters. Get on Instagram to highlight your property. Upload high-quality pictures of your apartments, and use relevant hashtags to reach an audience beyond your followers. Test out industry-related hashtags or those related to your city.

Also, consider shifting more of your marketing budget to social media advertisements. With today’s targeting and remarketing tools, reaching your optimal audience through social media is easier than ever.

Showcase the Location

For millennials, location is everything. When giving apartment tours, make sure to highlight the area and list off nearby attractions and local hotspots. Give renters a rundown on your specific neighborhood and what locals do in their spare time.

A page on your website or a blog post covering your location in detail is also a great way to highlight your property and its surrounding area. Talk about favorite restaurants, popular nightlife destinations, public transportation, and everything else the area has to offer.

Have other strategies that have worked well for you? Let us know by tweeting us @ApartmentList.