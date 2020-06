Amenities

STANDALONE COMMERCIAL BUILDING SPACE. Located in Zelienople Borough w/ PARKING LOT, approximately 1000 square feet. 30 minutes or less to downtown Pittsburgh, 5 minutes or less to I-79, 15 minutes to PA-Turnpike, 10 minutes to Cranberry Twp. Finished office space. Two private offices PLUS large additional open desk area with multiple desk space. Two half bathrooms. Kitchenette with sink and refrigerator in back. Front and side exit. Security system available.