apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM
35 Apartments for rent in Yardley, PA with pool
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Yardley
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
25 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
8 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
2 Units Available
Dorilyn Terrace
190 Bristol Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Welcome to Dorilyn Terrace Apartments for rent. We offer the best apartment for rent price in the Langhorne Pennsylvania area.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2302 STUYVESANT AVENUE
2302 Stuyvesant Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1320 sqft
3 Bedroom colonial for rent.Comes with a 2 car garage,fenced yard,full bath,living room,dinning room,sun room and full basement.Pool is in disrepair and not use able .Pets okay
Results within 10 miles of Yardley
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
8 Units Available
Goldenridge
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1090 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
3 Units Available
Bellevue Court
401 Bellevue Avenue, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
840 sqft
Welcome to Bellevue Court Apartments. MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN OUR SPACIOUS, Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in a quiet community. Convenient to major access roads and train station. Includes gas heat, hot water and cooking gas.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Newtown Place
101 Cambridge Ln, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newtown Place features luxury garden apartments situated on a low-density site, with two-story construction and private entrances. Each unit has a washer and dryer, private storage and central air.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
10 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
47 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
$
5 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
Studio
$1,799
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
6 Units Available
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
850 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,470
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
Now Offering Smoke Free Buildings! Welcome to Park Apartments, the premier rental community in historic Bordentown featuring spacious apartment homes with a full size washer/dryer, a private screened in patio and spectacular sprawling grounds.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Pointe Breeze
710 Route 206, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
955 sqft
Quiet Wooded Setting in historic area of Bordentown. Free Swim Club Membership. Easy access to Major Highways, Interstates, and NJ Turnpike. Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent. Laundry Centers in each building, Verizon FiOS available.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Chambersburg
1405 Hudson St 705
1405 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,798
688 sqft
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298260 No Broker Fee ! 1 Month Free (On Select Units) The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
9 FANNING WAY
9 Fanning Way, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2428 sqft
This spacious, beautifully upgraded, and conveniently located home with four bedrooms and two and a half baths is move-in ready! Walk through the front door to find a high, 9-foot ceilinged living and dining room with upgraded lighting, perfect for
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
379 PINEVILLE ROAD
379 Pineville Road, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3477 sqft
Overlooking some of the most picturesque and preserved Bucks County landscapes, this fully furnished, one of a kind mid-century modern masterpiece is offered for a one-year rental.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
19 GALLO COURT
19 Gallo Ct, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1848 sqft
3 BEDROOMS / 2.5 BATHS + BONUS ROOM townhouse within the center of Lawrenceville- Pennington- Ewing - Princeton -Hopewell circle.
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1206 BARRY CT #717A
1206 Barry Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Bright & Sunny 2 BR, 2 Bath Tapestry 1st Floor Condo Offering newer appliances, Neutral Decor, Spacious Master with Full Bath, Living Room with Sliders to Private Patio with Storage area. Within Walking distance to the Pool and Clubhouse.
