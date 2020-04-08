All apartments in Wyomissing
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:54 AM

712 Christopher Dr.

712 Christopher Dr · (484) 258-9933
Location

712 Christopher Dr, Wyomissing, PA 19610
Wyomissing

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 712 Christopher Dr. · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Seven Oaks Condo - Newly redone Seven Oaks condo. Located across from the Wyomissing Movie Theater and within walking distance to Penn State Berks Campus and Grings Mill park and recreation area. Theres plenty of shopping nearby! Fully-equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Theres a large laundry room located next to the kitchen with a washer and dryer.

Features

Central AC/Heat (Heat Pump)
Fireplace
FULL-SIZE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED
HOA takes care of mowing, landscaping, and snow removal

Residential ONLY

This is a non smoking community.

Tenant pays: Electric.

NO PETS

Poorly qualified applicants may be required to pay an additional deposit if approved.

Free online rent payments when using your bank account if using a credit card fees will be applied.

To fill out an application visit www.panarentals.com and click on the Residential Rentals tab.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5477478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

