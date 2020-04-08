712 Christopher Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

Great Seven Oaks Condo - Newly redone Seven Oaks condo. Located across from the Wyomissing Movie Theater and within walking distance to Penn State Berks Campus and Grings Mill park and recreation area. Theres plenty of shopping nearby! Fully-equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Theres a large laundry room located next to the kitchen with a washer and dryer.



Features



Central AC/Heat (Heat Pump)

Fireplace

FULL-SIZE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED

HOA takes care of mowing, landscaping, and snow removal



Residential ONLY



This is a non smoking community.



Tenant pays: Electric.



NO PETS



Poorly qualified applicants may be required to pay an additional deposit if approved.



Free online rent payments when using your bank account if using a credit card fees will be applied.



To fill out an application visit www.panarentals.com and click on the Residential Rentals tab.



No Pets Allowed



