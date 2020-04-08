712 Christopher Dr.

Amenities
Great Seven Oaks Condo - Newly redone Seven Oaks condo. Located across from the Wyomissing Movie Theater and within walking distance to Penn State Berks Campus and Grings Mill park and recreation area. Theres plenty of shopping nearby! Fully-equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Theres a large laundry room located next to the kitchen with a washer and dryer.
Features
Central AC/Heat (Heat Pump)
Fireplace
FULL-SIZE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED
HOA takes care of mowing, landscaping, and snow removal
Residential ONLY
This is a non smoking community.
Tenant pays: Electric.
NO PETS
Poorly qualified applicants may be required to pay an additional deposit if approved.
Free online rent payments when using your bank account if using a credit card fees will be applied.
To fill out an application visit www.panarentals.com and click on the Residential Rentals tab.
(RLNE5477478)