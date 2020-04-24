2306 GRAHAM AVENUE, #4

Amenities

patio / balcony parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Second floor apartment with 1 oversized bedroom, eat-in kitchen, living room, 1 full bathroom, and an exterior deck. Electric baseboard heat w/separate zones. Rent is $450 per month includes water & sewage (up to $75) garbage. Tenant responsible for paying electric. Off-street parking for 1 car. Landlord is responsible for lawn care. Tenant is responsible for snow removal. No pets, non-smoking unit, 1 year lease, security deposit, credit & criminal check required. $40 non refundable application fee for anyone 18 years or older. Call today to tour!