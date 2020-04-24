All apartments in Windber
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:05 AM

2306 GRAHAM AVENUE, #4

2306 Graham Avenue · (814) 262-7653
Location

2306 Graham Avenue, Windber, PA 15963

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Second floor apartment with 1 oversized bedroom, eat-in kitchen, living room, 1 full bathroom, and an exterior deck. Electric baseboard heat w/separate zones. Rent is $450 per month includes water & sewage (up to $75) garbage. Tenant responsible for paying electric. Off-street parking for 1 car. Landlord is responsible for lawn care. Tenant is responsible for snow removal. No pets, non-smoking unit, 1 year lease, security deposit, credit & criminal check required. $40 non refundable application fee for anyone 18 years or older. Call today to tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

