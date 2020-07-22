10 Apartments for rent in Willow Grove, PA with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Willow Grove apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
10 Units Available
Rosemore Gardens
218 North Easton Road, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
750 sqft
Close to Penbryn Park and the Keswick Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and offer extra storage for convenience. Apartment community amenities include parking, 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:11 PM
$
2 Units Available
Glenside House
40 Mount Carmel Ave, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Grove Park and the Curtis Arboretum. Enjoy convenience in every unit with features such as extra storage and a garbage disposal. Apartment community features 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
9 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
$1,085
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Lynnewood Gardens
1950 Ashbourne Road, Wyncote, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1120 sqft
Close to Center City and the transportation areas. This sprawling 122-acre community has numerous playgrounds and a resident clubhouse. Free shuttle services to local shopping. Stunning interiors in a natural setting.
Results within 10 miles of Willow Grove
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
57 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,372
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
22 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,673
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1259 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
4 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
43 Units Available
West Central Germantown
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$864
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,183
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
56 Units Available
West Central Germantown
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,115
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
950 sqft
Rittenhouse Hill Apartments are UNRIVALED. The most sophisticated style. The most thoughtful features. The best views. The most environmentally friendly. The best location.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
2 Units Available
Allegheny West
Scotts Mills
3510 Scotts Lane, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Scotts Mills is a unique, mixed- use community featuring loft-style apartments, artist studios and commerical space. It's conveniently located in East Falls, less than 5 miles from Center City, Philadelphia.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Willow Grove, PA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Willow Grove apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Willow Grove apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

