Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

247 Apartments for rent in West Conshohocken, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Conshohocken apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area ... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
246 MOOREHEAD AVE
246 Moorehead Avenue, West Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Delightful Farmhouse twin Style Home Situated On Corner Lot Complete With a Welcoming Front Porch. Large 1st Floor Including Living Rm, Dining Rm & Eat In Kitchen. Beautifully Restored Hardwood Floors in Most areas of the Home.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1101 RIVERVIEW LN
1101 Riverview Lane, West Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3659 sqft
Gorgeous, 4 Bedroom 3 ~ bath, 3659 Sq Ft, French Colonial located in the sought-after and award-winning "Merion Hill" Community.
Results within 1 mile of West Conshohocken
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
27 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,516
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
635 E. Hector St.
635 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1376 sqft
3 Bedroom with 2 Car parking in Conshohocken - Available immediately! Spectacular 3 bedroom rental located in popular, Conshohocken with off-street parking! This property was completely renovated with all new finishes! Located within walking

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
220 E HECTOR STREET
220 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1245 sqft
Great Location - Within Blocks To Downtown Conshohocken & All It Has To Offer - Such as Fayette Street AKA "Restaurant Row" which is only a very short walk away including a variety of restaurants, pubs, entertainment & shopping.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
200 W ELM STREET
200 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1168 sqft
Grande at Riverview link to virtual tour: https://youtu.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
423 OLD ELM STREET
423 Old Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1440 sqft
You Will Not Want To Miss This Beautiful Twin Home Located On Quiet Tree-Lined Street.
Results within 5 miles of West Conshohocken
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
56 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,052
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
8 Units Available
Norris Hills
1830 N Hills Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,062
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated homes with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area, media room and pool on site. Close to Plymouth Country Club. Easy access to I-476.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
16 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,190
600 sqft
Set in a park-like setting on six acres, the metropolitan roxborough apartments are a pet-friendly rental community conveniently located close to Center City Philadelphia, Chestnut Hill, and Plymouth Meeting.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
12 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Pines
1815 Pine Street, Norristown, PA
Studio
$800
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet… convenient… intimate (just 18 units)… and ideally located in Montgomery County! Surrounded by private single homes, but located at a SEPTA bus stop, and less than 10 minutes from the Plymouth Meeting and King of Prussia malls, and 5 minutes
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
18 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
16 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,208
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
21 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,553
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
53 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
16 Units Available
Ardmore
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
18 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
18 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
12 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,125
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
992 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:56 AM
4 Units Available
Haverford
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$920
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$990
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Conshohocken, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Conshohocken apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

