Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:18 PM

93 Apartments for rent in West Conshohocken, PA with garages

West Conshohocken apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1101 RIVERVIEW LN
1101 Riverview Lane, West Conshohocken, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3659 sqft
Gorgeous, 4 Bedroom 3 ~ bath, 3659 Sq Ft, French Colonial located in the sought-after and award-winning "Merion Hill" Community.
Results within 1 mile of West Conshohocken

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
200 W ELM STREET
200 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1168 sqft
Grande at Riverview link to virtual tour: https://youtu.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
300 W ELM STREET
300 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and rare TOP FLOOR oversized 1 bedroom with loft! This perfectly-situated completely updated condo overlooks the courtyard with one of the best views in the Grande! Enter a hard-wood floor adorned foyer and you'll find fresh neutral paint
Results within 5 miles of West Conshohocken
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:11 AM
10 Units Available
Narberth
The Metropolitan Narberth Hall
300 N Essex Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,310
663 sqft
Enjoy the old world charm and modern conveniences of this restored Tudor-style building. Our Narberth apartments for rent are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and the nightlife of Narberth, Bala Cynwyd, and nearby Manayunk.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
23 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
19 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,221
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
75 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
18 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,218
1779 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
18 Units Available
Ardmore
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
24 Units Available
Wynnewood
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,599
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
149 Units Available
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,300
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1202 sqft
Set atop the highest point in King of Prussia and surrounded by 26 rolling acres, 251 DEKALB is where tranquility, design, and technology meld seamlessly to create a unique collection of statement-making residences and lifestyle enhancements.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:55 AM
4 Units Available
Haverford
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$1,260
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
14 Units Available
AVE Blue Bell
1600 Union Meeting Rd, Blue Bell, PA
Studio
$1,545
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1373 sqft
AVE Blue Bell is a one-of-a-kind, rental community located in desirable Montgomery County, a great place to live, work, and play! You’ll be minutes from transit to Center City Philadelphia and a short drive to shopping, dining, and recreation
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
12 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:36 AM
5 Units Available
Windermere Court
116 Windermere Ave, Devon, PA
Studio
$1,695
858 sqft
metropolitan at windermere court is located in the heart of Wayne, PA in Radnor Township and offers a restored Tudor-style building and 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with quaint designs.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
8 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 29 at 02:41 PM
233 Units Available
Residences at Bentwood
201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1136 sqft
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated May 19 at 12:06 PM
9 Units Available
Narberth
Montgomery Court Apartments
214 Price Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,275
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
934 sqft
Newly updated homes with art deco baths and hardwood floors. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Use the complimentary on-site storage. By SEPTA Regional Rail stations for easy access to downtown Philadelphia.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:14 AM
2 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1500 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1215 Astor St
1215 Astor Street, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
Lovely 3 bedroom townhome in Norristown with large private garage! The main level features a large family room with gorgeous hardwood floors and decorative fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
358 E. Spring Avenue
358 East Spring Avenue, Ardmore, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1620 sqft
Twin Newly Renovated Brick Home in Lower Merion SD! Walk to park! - Twin Newly Renovated Brick Home in Lower Merion SD! Walk to park! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.com TO SEE MORE PROPERTIES GO TO: www.eliterps.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
248 Hilldale Rd.
248 Hilldale Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2208 sqft
3 Bed / 2 Bath - Luxury Home in Villanova (Radnor Twp) on 1 acre lot - Extraordinary and very charming! Country luxury 3 bedroom stone expanded ranch, located on one acre in Villanova.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
504 Conshohocken State Rd.
504 Conshohocken State Road, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
2790 sqft
504 Conshohocken State Rd. Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Stone Colonial in Gladwyne - 4 Bed / 3.5 Bath - This fully Renovated Stone Colonial with 4 Bedrooms, 3.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in West Conshohocken, PA

West Conshohocken apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

