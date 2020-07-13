Apartment List
48 Apartments for rent in Weigelstown, PA with parking

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Weigelstown
2940 BARLEY CIRCLE
2940 Barley Circle, Weigelstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1294 sqft
Move right in to this beautiful ranch END UNIT in the highly desirable Wheatland Community. Step into the spacious living room which features a gorgeous cathedral ceiling.
Results within 1 mile of Weigelstown
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
2 Units Available
Greenbriar Estates Townhomes
227 Dietz Estates Dr, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Greenbriar Estates ' York TownhomesWelcome home to the Greenbriar Estates Townhomes where you will find two and three bedroom townhomes for comfortable and affordable suburban living! Located in York, PA only 30 minutes from downtown Harrisburg and
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
7 Units Available
Shade Gap
Dovertowne & Heritagetowne
30 Stony Lane, Dover, PA
1 Bedroom
$946
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
725 sqft
Dovertowne Apartments is a beautiful and conveniently located community in Dover, Pennsylvania. Offering one and two bedroom floor plans we have convenience combined with comfortable and affordable apartment homes that you deserve.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shade Gap
52 North Main Street 2 Fl
52 North Main Street, Dover, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
N Main Street - Property Id: 257088 Gorgeous freshly renovated 1 bedroom apartment just off the square in Dover. This brightly lit newly carpeted pad features over 850+ feet of living space.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
3113 Glen Hollow Drive
3113 Glen Hollow Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1440 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD
2060 Greenbriar Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1120 sqft
2060 Greenbriar Road, York, PA 17404 - Remodeled brick rancher with large yard and garage. New roof, all new interior paint, finished basement with recently installed waterproofing system, newer energy efficient windows.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1742 ROCKY RD
1742 Rocky Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1325 sqft
1742 Rocky Rd. ***Dover school district*** - Due to the mandated Shut Down by Governor Tom Wolf, we are not able to show properties until further notice.
Results within 5 miles of Weigelstown
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
8 Units Available
Shiloh
Yorktowne Pointe
1700 Yorktowne Dr, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$965
912 sqft
Now offering onsite tours and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 7/15/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 02:34pm
1 Unit Available
Shiloh
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D, York, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
888 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1232 Shady Dell Rd.
1232 Shady Dell Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1232 Shady Dell Rd. Available 07/20/20 Single Family Home - Newly remodeled Gorgeous home located in Jackson Township/Spring Grove Schools.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Salem Square
640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2
640 West Princess Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$795
Updated 2nd and 3rd Floor apartment on West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - (Traducción al Español localizado al final de la página) • Refinished hardwood floors • Freshly painted walls • Sizable rooms with lots of closet space •

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest York
224 Earl Way
224 Earl Way, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$645
West End - York City SD-Video Walk Through in Photos - - 2-3 bedroom - 1 bath This 2-3 bedroom house is located on Earl Way in the west end of York City near Roosevelt Ave. It has a small yard area in the rear shared with next door.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
643 W. Philadelphia St.
643 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$995
643 W. Philadelphia St. Available 07/16/20 Spacious Home on the West End of York City! - Check back for pictures and video (RLNE5821209)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shiloh
1645 North Dr.
1645 North Drive, Shiloh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Wonderfully landscaped 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rancher - Beautiful rear brick patio, fenced in rear yard, shed and mature landscaping. Central Air conditioning and attached 2 car garage. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities, heat source is gas.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Doctors Row
647 Lincoln St.
647 West Market Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$895
Video in Photos! Spacious Home on the West End of York City SD - • Small cement yard • Private parking • Washer & dryer hookups (basement) • Cement basement • Mud room • Lots of storage space • Spacious rooms • Refinished hardwood floors (2nd

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1550 Matthew Dr.
1550 Mathew Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Northeastern Schools! - Charming Townhouse For Rent!! This townhouse features 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths. Eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer in unit on first floor! Off-street parking!! Central Air! Call or text Elisha at 717.430.

1 of 25

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1274 SUMMIT RUN COURT
1274 Summit Ridge Drive, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2046 sqft
This is a great home in an established community! York address, Spring Grove School District. 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms. Large eat-in kitchen, with separate formal dining room. Pantry, deck, laundry in basement.

1 of 1

Last updated April 17 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1109 OLSON ST
1109 Olson Street, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
720 sqft
1109 Olson St. ***West York school district*** - Amazing, cozy brick rancher! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath! Nice yard! Carport! Contact: Julissa Candelaria 717-690-1859 or jcandelaria@ahpm.biz ***Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West York
1325 W. POPLAR STREET
1325 W Poplar St, West York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
1325 WEST POPLAR STREET Available 08/01/20 1325 W.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
5800 North Salem Church Road
5800 North Salem Church Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
465 Kentwell Drive
465 Kentwell Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,257
1400 sqft
465 Kentwell Drive Available 07/17/20 End Unit Three Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ One Car Garage - Three bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a 1 car garage. Large side and back yard. Heat pump/central air. Sewer included. Northeastern School District.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West Philadelphia Street
338 W. Philadelphia St. #3
338 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
338 W. Philadelphia St. #3 Available 07/31/20 3rd Floor Apartment! York City Near YMCA - Check back for pictures and video! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5926031)
Results within 10 miles of Weigelstown
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
27 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$943
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Weigelstown, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Weigelstown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

