Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

All brick 4 bedroom home in Trinity Schools features main floor bedroom with full bath on main level. Huge 24x15 family room with lots of light. Fully equipped kitchen has new stainless frig and separate dining room off the kitchen. Three bedrooms upstairs along with another full bath. Very spacious home with newly installed vinyl plank flooring on both levels. Sliding doors open to large side porch and nice back yard. Large basement with laundry perfect for storage opens to over-sized 2 car garage with workbench. OWNER REQUIRES GOOD CREDIT TO MAKE APPLICATION.