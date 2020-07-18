All apartments in Washington County
Washington County, PA
331 Maple Ridge Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

331 Maple Ridge Drive

331 Maple Ridge Dr · (412) 628-5544
Location

331 Maple Ridge Dr, Washington County, PA 15317

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1799 · Avail. now

$1,799

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
BACK ON MARKET! SPACIOUS 3 Bed,2 Car + GAMEROOM - Property Id: 62373

BACK ON MARKET! APPLICATION FELL THROUGH. SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom END UNIT! NEW CARPET AND PAINT! PLUS LARGE FINISHED GAMEROOM! LARGE wrap around KITCHEN is fully equipped + Pantry. , Open Living Room, Lovely Dining Room, Large Deck! Master on-suite! 2 more Big Bedrooms + Guest Bath. 2nd Floor Laundry 2 Car Garage with Storage and Opener!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/331-maple-ridge-drive-canonsburg-pa/62373
Property Id 62373

(RLNE5948114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Maple Ridge Drive have any available units?
331 Maple Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 331 Maple Ridge Drive have?
Some of 331 Maple Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 Maple Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
331 Maple Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Maple Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 331 Maple Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 331 Maple Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 331 Maple Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 331 Maple Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 Maple Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Maple Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 331 Maple Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 331 Maple Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 331 Maple Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Maple Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 Maple Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 331 Maple Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 Maple Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
