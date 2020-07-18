1785 Park Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This great home is conveniently located in Washington on Park Ave (Rt18) not far from Trinity HS. This 3 Bedroom / 2 Full Bath home sits on over 3/4 acre of green grass! As you walk in the front door, you are welcomed by gorgeous hardwood flooring running throughout the house and a large family room with fireplace and lots of natural light! From the dining room, there is a sliding glass door to the covered patio with views of the huge backyard, perfect for entertaining or weather-proof grilling. Other than the 3 large bedrooms, there is a basement with a lotof storage space. Tenants are responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $10/month, due with rent.