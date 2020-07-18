All apartments in Washington County
1785 Park Ave
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1785 Park Ave

1785 Park Avenue · (724) 942-1200
Location

1785 Park Avenue, Washington County, PA 15301

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
This great home is conveniently located in Washington on Park Ave (Rt18) not far from Trinity HS. This 3 Bedroom / 2 Full Bath home sits on over 3/4 acre of green grass! As you walk in the front door, you are welcomed by gorgeous hardwood flooring running throughout the house and a large family room with fireplace and lots of natural light! From the dining room, there is a sliding glass door to the covered patio with views of the huge backyard, perfect for entertaining or weather-proof grilling. Other than the 3 large bedrooms, there is a basement with a lotof storage space. Tenants are responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $10/month, due with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1785 Park Ave have any available units?
1785 Park Ave has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1785 Park Ave have?
Some of 1785 Park Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1785 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1785 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1785 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1785 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington County.
Does 1785 Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1785 Park Ave offers parking.
Does 1785 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1785 Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1785 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 1785 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1785 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 1785 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1785 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1785 Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1785 Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1785 Park Ave has units with air conditioning.
