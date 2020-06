Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Lovely 2nd floor apartment with beautiful balcony views. This open floor plan includes : eat in kitchen, den, nice size bedroom with generous closet space, full bath with laundry facilities (washer and dryer included). Walk-able historic area and plenty of off-street parking! Background and credit checks required to rent. Sorry no smoking, vaping or pets allowed. First months rent and security due at move in.