Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated refrigerator

Available for immediate occupancy. Completely renovated for rent in Swissvale. All brand new appliance and great location. 3 nicely sized bedrooms, one full bathroom, a big kitchen, formal dining room, large living room with hardwood floors throughout, and a large yard for kids to play. Perfect for families or students! Renters insurance required. No Pets. Tenant pays All Utilities .