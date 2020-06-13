Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

28 Apartments for rent in State College, PA with balcony

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Orchard Park
73 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
679 Waupelani Dr, State College, PA
Studio
$1,034
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,264
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1112 sqft
Newly updated apartments with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Community amenities include a cafe, courtyard, and volleyball court. Near Bear Meadows Natural Area. Close to Pennsylvania State University.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Highlands
Contact for Availability
Villa Court
255 S Corl St, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
State College South
Contact for Availability
Twin Towers
1218 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$958
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
State College South
Contact for Availability
Riviera
1231 South Allen Street, State College, PA
Studio
$842
1 Bedroom
$998
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
Welcome to Riviera!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Highlands
Contact for Availability
Parkview
127 East Hamilton Avenue, State College, PA
Studio
$878
1 Bedroom
$1,048
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Holmes Foster
Contact for Availability
Falport Corl
407 & 419/421 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falport Corl in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
State College South
Contact for Availability
Falport 1215
1215 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$960
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falport 1215 in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
CSJV Townhouses
302 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$916
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
CSJV Apartments
406 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
803-12 Stratford Drive
803 Stratford Dr, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
803-12 Stratford Drive Available 08/11/20 Most Utilities Included in Ground Level 1-Bedroom Condo with Private Patio - Simplify your living situation and your bills in this cozy and affordable 1-bedroom condo tucked away in Amitie I Condo

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
933 West Whitehall Road
933 West Whitehall Road, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$790
700 sqft
933 West Whitehall Road, Unit #2 Available 08/11/20 Corner Unit! 1-Bedroom Condo with Easy Access to Areas of Interest - Feel like the Winner of the Condo Lottery in this affordable corner unit condo with most utilities included.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
957 Southgate Drive
957 Southgate Drive, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
957 Southgate Drive Available 06/15/20 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Townhouse - This is a townhouse you do not want to miss out on! It has 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a half bath.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
456 East Beaver Avenue
456 East Beaver Avenue, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
456 East Beaver Avenue, Unit 206 Available 08/19/20 Overlook East Beaver Ave from your balcony in Beaver Terrace - In the center of it all Beaver Terrace offers convenience and amenitiesfor busy students and professionals alike.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
804-31 Stratford Drive
804 Stratford Dr, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 2 bedroom with loft available now! - Must see!! Unique loft style 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom apartment available Now! * Master suite with private full bathroom and walk in closet * Second floor has loft bedroom with great closet space *

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
959 Southgate Drive
959 Southgate Drive, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
959 Southgate Drive Available 06/15/20 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Townhouse - This is a townhouse you do not want to miss out on! It has 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a half bath.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
820 West Whitehall, Unit B3
820 West Whitehall Road, State College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
986 sqft
Gas powered boiler heats with hot water baseboard. An AC unit (included) may be installed in a window in summer. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse, Close to bus stop, two parking spaces, Large bedrooms. Quiet area and close to town.
Results within 1 mile of State College

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
531 Marjorie Mae Street
531 Marjorie Mae Street, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1280 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse Located near Shopping, Restaurants, Bus Routes,Parks and More. Unit comes with 3 Parking Spots (2 Carport Spaces/ 1 Lots Space. Rent Includes: Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care, Snow Removal, and Expanded Basic Cable.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Washington Place
120 Washington Place, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1612 sqft
120 Washington Place Available 08/11/20 Modern, Pet-Friendly Townhouse in Beautiful Washington Place - Enjoy quiet neighborhood life in this manicured HOA, just 2 miles from downtown State College and the Penn State University Park campus.
Results within 5 miles of State College

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
347 Creekside Drive
347 Creekside Drive, Houserville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
Sewer and Trash Included in Rent Suited For Professionals and Families Features: 1 Car Garage Close to Shopping Located in Residential Neighborhood Eat in Kitchen Central Air Partially Finished Basement Yard Deck Washer/ Dryer Hook ups

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
240 Ghaner Dr
240 Ghaner Drive, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1482 sqft
-3 Bedroom -3 Bath -Part Finished Basement -2 Car Garage -Yard -Dimming Lights -Washer and Dryer in unit Trash and Sewer Included in Rent

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2056 Mary Ellen Lane
2056 Mary Ellen Lane, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1280 sqft
2056 Mary Ellen Lane Available 08/11/20 2056 Mary Ellen Lane - This unit is located on Mary Ellen Lane in the North Atherton district of State College. Live simply in these lovely townhouses at Woods Edge.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2049 Mary Ellen Lane
2049 Mary Ellen Lane, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1280 sqft
2049 Mary Ellen Lane Available 08/11/20 Three Bedroom End Unit Condo - This end unit townhome in Woods Edge is tucked away in a quaint little nest just behind some of the local favorite shops and restaurants.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
422 Gerald Street
422 Gerald Street, Centre County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1380 sqft
422 Gerald Street Available 06/15/20 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse - This townhouse is located in College Township near the Nittany Mall, Walmart, and Sam's Club. The main floor has a living room, half bathroom, dining room, and kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
212 Fernwood Court
212 Fernwood Court, Centre County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1720 sqft
212 Fernwood Court Available 08/07/20 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Duplex - This four bedroom, two bathroom condo is located at 212 Fernwood Court, near the Walmart shopping center on N Atherton Street.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in State College, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for State College renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

