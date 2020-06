Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Shenango School District 4 bed 1 bath ready now! - This amazing home is ready for move in! Start the summer off right with this expansive back yard! 3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 on main floor, large living room, bright kitchen with main floor laundry. Extra room off of living room for possible office or work out room or play room! Brand new carpet and paint thru out! Lawn care included in rent. garbage and sewage included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4902973)