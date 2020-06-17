All apartments in Seven Fields
128 Linden Ct
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

128 Linden Ct

128 Linden Court · No Longer Available
Location

128 Linden Court, Seven Fields, PA 16046

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This Meticulous three bedroom 2.5 bath home is now available for your move in! Sprawling flexible floor plan & TWO MASTER BEDROOMS! Soaring family room with feature gas fireplace, formal dining, large loft area, plenty of closet space and extra storage. 2 car attached garage, private patio, Newer carpeting, granite counter tops in the kitchen and baths. Located in Hawthorn Commons which includes POOL ACCESS and COMMUNITY CENTER. Minutes to all major roadways, easy access to Pittsburgh International Airport, downtown, schools, parks, shopping, and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Linden Ct have any available units?
128 Linden Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seven Fields, PA.
What amenities does 128 Linden Ct have?
Some of 128 Linden Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Linden Ct currently offering any rent specials?
128 Linden Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Linden Ct pet-friendly?
No, 128 Linden Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seven Fields.
Does 128 Linden Ct offer parking?
Yes, 128 Linden Ct does offer parking.
Does 128 Linden Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Linden Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Linden Ct have a pool?
Yes, 128 Linden Ct has a pool.
Does 128 Linden Ct have accessible units?
No, 128 Linden Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Linden Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Linden Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Linden Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Linden Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
