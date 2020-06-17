128 Linden Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

This Meticulous three bedroom 2.5 bath home is now available for your move in! Sprawling flexible floor plan & TWO MASTER BEDROOMS! Soaring family room with feature gas fireplace, formal dining, large loft area, plenty of closet space and extra storage. 2 car attached garage, private patio, Newer carpeting, granite counter tops in the kitchen and baths. Located in Hawthorn Commons which includes POOL ACCESS and COMMUNITY CENTER. Minutes to all major roadways, easy access to Pittsburgh International Airport, downtown, schools, parks, shopping, and dining.