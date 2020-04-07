All apartments in Scranton
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:12 AM

722 Moosic Street

722 Moosic Street · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

722 Moosic Street, Scranton, PA 18505
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 3400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 06/01/20 Don't fear!! This home will be ready to move in on June 1st. The house will be completely renovated with hardwood floors, painted walls, updated kitchen, and so much more! Located just minutes away from the University of Scranton, Lackawanna College, GCSOM, & major hospitals (about 0.5 miles), downtown Scranton, restaurants, and shopping centers. This home allows you to enjoy time to yourself while being able to easily access the city for a day or night out! $1200/mo without utilities included but $1500/mo including gas and electric.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/722-moosic-st-scranton-pa-18505-usa/73f535e1-a2dc-4d5f-ab08-7f0a7feadd9f

(RLNE5683656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Moosic Street have any available units?
722 Moosic Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 722 Moosic Street have?
Some of 722 Moosic Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Moosic Street currently offering any rent specials?
722 Moosic Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Moosic Street pet-friendly?
No, 722 Moosic Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scranton.
Does 722 Moosic Street offer parking?
Yes, 722 Moosic Street does offer parking.
Does 722 Moosic Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Moosic Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Moosic Street have a pool?
No, 722 Moosic Street does not have a pool.
Does 722 Moosic Street have accessible units?
No, 722 Moosic Street does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Moosic Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 Moosic Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 722 Moosic Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 722 Moosic Street does not have units with air conditioning.
