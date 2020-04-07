722 Moosic Street

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Available 06/01/20 Don't fear!! This home will be ready to move in on June 1st. The house will be completely renovated with hardwood floors, painted walls, updated kitchen, and so much more! Located just minutes away from the University of Scranton, Lackawanna College, GCSOM, & major hospitals (about 0.5 miles), downtown Scranton, restaurants, and shopping centers. This home allows you to enjoy time to yourself while being able to easily access the city for a day or night out! $1200/mo without utilities included but $1500/mo including gas and electric.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/722-moosic-st-scranton-pa-18505-usa/73f535e1-a2dc-4d5f-ab08-7f0a7feadd9f



(RLNE5683656)