Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:47 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Scranton, PA with garage

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
735 N Bromley Ave
735 North Bromley Avenue, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1476 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, SARA LEVY (570) 587-7000 ext. 1125: Beautiful West Scranton home, just off Oram St. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops, original hardwood and woodwork. Gas fireplace in living room. Pocket doors.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Scranton
1 Unit Available
529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl
529 Bogart Pl, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1293 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Excellent luxury 2 bedroom condo in downtown Scranton. One of a kind building in the area balancing historic detail with comfortable, contemporary urban living.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Mountain
1 Unit Available
18 Fawnwood Dr
18 Fawnwood Drive, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2106 sqft
Listed by Ruddy Realty (570) 282-4463, Sylvia Flesher (570) 362-3020: No pets ,no smoking ,some newer carpeting, sliders in basement to rear yard. Available January 1, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Scranton

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1106 Tennyson Close
1106 Tennyson Close, Moosic, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 High end home located just minutes from the city of Scranton! It is a fantastic 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home that offers just about anything you could want. This home is minutes away from shopping and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Scranton

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
150 Ontario Street
150 Ontario Street, Archbald, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Great ranch home for rent near Scranton-Carbondale Highway! Well cared for two bedroom, 1 bath home features gas heat and a great floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1 Briarwood Way
1 Briarwood Way, Lackawanna County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Listed by O BOYLE REAL ESTATE LLC (570) 586-2911, TINA TRAVER (570) 357-3402: Beautiful end unit townhouse in Abington Heights School District. Lovely kitchen with glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
818 Griffin Pond Rd
818 Griffin Pond Road, Lackawanna County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2397 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Kimberly Poplawski (570) 587-9999: Spacious home!! Family room can be used as another bedroom. Garage not included in the rental.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
57 DAVIS STREET
57 Davis Street, Lackawanna County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4880 sqft
Listed by Classic Properties North Pocono (570) 842-9988, Christina L Moyer (570) 780-6027: Spacious and Gracious ! ! This North Pocono Beauty will CHECK ALL OF YOUR BOXES ! From the Two Story Welcoming Foyer to Your In-Home Office to Hard Wood

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
103 BROOKVIEW COURT
103 Brookview Ct, Lackawanna County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2560 sqft
Listed by Classic Properties North Pocono (570) 842-9988, Christina L Moyer (570) 780-6027: The Brook View Lodge boasts several features and custom additions to include a Dropped Gable Front End Porch, Kitchen, Mudroom, and Two Car Garage, a First

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
600 Milwaukee Ave
600 Milwaukee Avenue, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3000 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Giant end unit town home available in Maple Leaf Village! This is an upscale luxury town home community located in Old Forge, Pennsylvania.
Results within 10 miles of Scranton

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5 Fiore Ct
5 Fiore Court, Duryea, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1377 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: This 3 bedroom townhome is located in a gated community. Forest Heights offers; walking trails, a club house, a built-in pool as well as maintenance free living.
City Guide for Scranton, PA

So you’ve finally landed that job at Dunder-Mifflin, and you’re ready to find yourself a new apartment in beautiful Scranton, Pennsylvania. Let’s find you the best place to park your Sebring and kick off your sensible office shoes.

Scranton pre- and post-The Office

First thing’s first, in Scranton there’s a real local… pride, I guess you could say. The story is familiar. The industry left; the residents left, and the downtown emptied for the farther-flung suburbs. Since 1985, that bitter pride of long-term residents has motivated renovation and restoration throughout the city. So, now is probably a good time to check out Scranton! The mid-century wealth concentrated in the city created some amazing architecture that you can now enjoy. So without further adieu, let’s find you some. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Scranton, PA

Scranton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

