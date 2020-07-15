/
1 bedroom apartments
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Scranton, PA
Dickson City
1605 Summit Pointe
1605 Summit Pointe, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
Do not fear, we are giving this home a facelift! Under renovation. It will be available as early at 5/1/2020. Don’t be shy ---Ask us what we are doing .....
Downtown Scranton
529 Bogart Ct # 203
529 Bogart Pl, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1083 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: An incredible lifestyle, 1 bedroom unit features hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinets with granite counters, GE Profile Stainless appliances, central AC, balcony
Greenridge
631 Electric St
631 Electric St, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Margaret Hennemuth (570) 587-7000: Cute Cute & More Cute. One bedroom apartment in the Green ridge section, off Sanderson Ave. Now you can walk to all your favorite restaurants & shops.
Providence
2712 N Main Ave
2712 N Main Ave, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
676 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: Re-done apartment! Updated bathroom and hardwood floors. Nice size bedroom, kitchen/ living area. This building has its only parking lot and elevator.
Hyde Park
827 N Main Ave, 1st Floor
827 North Main Avenue, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
650 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment with gas stove & refrigerator. Washer & dryer hook ups. Tenants pay: gas, electric, water & sewer. 1st floor unit. Pets allowed with pet fees.
Tripp's Park
1770 Bloom Avenue, Second Floor
1770 Bloom Avenue, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$785
680 sqft
This apartment will be available in August! This is a 2nd floor one bed, one full bath in Scranton.
Greenridge
1549 Gardner Avenue
1549 Gardner Avenue, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2500 sqft
ALL SHOWINGS REQUIRE ADHERENCE TO COVID-19 CDC GUIDELINES AND REGULATIONS SUCH AS WEARING MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING.
Results within 1 mile of Scranton
Throop
621 Center Street - 2
621 Center Street, Throop, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Updated 2nd floor apartment in Dunmore school district. Tenant only pays for electric. No Pets / No smoking. 1 bedroom with large kitchen: Refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas stove provided. Closest laundromat is a 3 minutes drive or 1.6 miles away.
Results within 5 miles of Scranton
206 Grand Ave
206 Grand Avenue, Clarks Summit, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Listed by O BOYLE REAL ESTATE LLC (570) 586-2911, Timothy Millett (570) 575-6806: Remodeled 1st floor, 1 bed rm apt w new deck. Mod Kitchen with Stainless Appl. Center Island with lots of cabinets below.
Results within 10 miles of Scranton
Pittston
166 Tompkins Street
166 Tompkins Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
1500 sqft
1 Bedroom apartment with key-less entry. Ductless A/C, apartment is very chic and modern. All separate utilities. Shared back yard and deck. Front porch area. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Pittston
71 North Main Street
71 North Main Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Semi Modern 1.5 BR on Main Street available in August! This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom w/ office apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.
Pittston
71 North Main Street, Suite 1-A
71 South Main Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
700 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, UPGRADED 1BR SUITE - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1! This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.