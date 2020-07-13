/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:59 AM
12 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Scranton, PA
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
933 Richmont Street
933 Richmont Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2000 sqft
This is a gorgeous, spacious off-campus house, located within walking distance (12 minute walk, 3 minute drive) to Marywood University and in close proximity to Geisinger hospital (1.8 miles).
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
931 Richmont Street
931 Richmont St, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2300 sqft
This spacious off campus student housing is just a 3 minute drive (or 12 minute walk) away from Marywood University.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
535 Monroe Avenue
535 Monroe Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
This modern open space apartment is available for rent on July 14th 2020! If you're looking for a beautiful, stress-free, spacious apartment within walking distance to major hospitals and universities in Scranton, look no further.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
150 South Sumner Avenue, Middle First Floor
150 South Sumner Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful apartment will be available in July! This is a first floor two bedroom, one full bath in Scranton.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
631 Electric St
631 Electric St, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Margaret Hennemuth (570) 587-7000: Cute Cute & More Cute. One bedroom apartment in the Green ridge section, off Sanderson Ave. Now you can walk to all your favorite restaurants & shops.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
1210 Hampton St
1210 Hampton Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1800 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Margaret Hennemuth (570) 587-7000: Newly renovated 4 bedroom apartment with fresh paint, flooring & bathrooms. Open floor plan in Living/dining room. Owner will consider pets with an additional $50.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Providence
608 Depot St
608 Depot Street, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
750 sqft
Apartment in Green Ridge - Property Id: 139563 Nice apartment in quiet neighborhood close to downtown, Medical School. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139563 Property Id 139563 (RLNE5926967)
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Tripp's Park
1770 Bloom Avenue, Second Floor
1770 Bloom Avenue, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$785
680 sqft
This apartment will be available in August! This is a 2nd floor one bed, one full bath in Scranton.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Providence
47 E Parker St
47 West Parker Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
Listed by Keller Williams RE Stroudsburg (570) 421-2890, Chelsea Aleksich (570) 982-8777: 3 bed, 1 bath NEWLY RENOVATED rental in prime location. HUGE kitchen with stainless appliances, modern laundry, and JETTED TUB in bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Scranton
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Dunmore
1711 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 2
1711 Jefferson Avenue, Dunmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
This apartment will be available in AUGUST! This is a very large, 2-floor 4 bedroom apartment in Dunmore, close to Greenridge Scranton.
Results within 10 miles of Scranton
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Pittston
71 North Main Street
71 North Main Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Semi Modern 1.5 BR on Main Street available in August! This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom w/ office apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Pittston
71 North Main Street, Suite 1-A
71 South Main Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
700 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, UPGRADED 1BR SUITE - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1! This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.