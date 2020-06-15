535 Monroe Avenue

Amenities
2B Available 06/16/20 This modern open space apartment is available for rent on July 14th 2020!
If you're looking for a beautiful, stress-free, spacious apartment within walking distance to major hospitals and universities in Scranton, look no further. Our rental price included all utilities. That's right no extra bills.
This beautiful, newly-updated student housing in the Hill Section of Scranton is within walking distance (7-minute walk) to GCSOM, the University of Scranton and Lackawanna College.
This unit on the 2nd floor of the apartment features 2 spacious bedrooms, Bonus room ( Office ), 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floor, large kitchen, large living room, free shared laundry in unit, passcode lock and more!
On-street parking is very accessible, just need a simple city permit.
Got a furry friend? No worries, we love them.
Doggie and kitty cars we more than welcome with property pet-policy.
Utilities included are- Heat, Electric, Water, gas, snow removal, and trash
Only thing tenants have to pay for is WiFi/Cable
Amenities include, off street parking, washer/ dryer in unit, smoke free home, basement access, and quite block in the historical hill section.
This unit is managed by NJF Management LLC.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/535-monroe-ave-scranton-pa-18510-usa-unit-2b/7d65762a-8a9c-4e32-aa1c-f9a36be46b17
(RLNE5841218)