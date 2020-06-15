All apartments in Scranton
535 Monroe Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

535 Monroe Avenue

535 Monroe Avenue · (855) 351-0683
Location

535 Monroe Avenue, Scranton, PA 18510
Hill Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
2B Available 06/16/20 This modern open space apartment is available for rent on July 14th 2020!

If you're looking for a beautiful, stress-free, spacious apartment within walking distance to major hospitals and universities in Scranton, look no further. Our rental price included all utilities. That's right no extra bills.

This beautiful, newly-updated student housing in the Hill Section of Scranton is within walking distance (7-minute walk) to GCSOM, the University of Scranton and Lackawanna College.

This unit on the 2nd floor of the apartment features 2 spacious bedrooms, Bonus room ( Office ), 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floor, large kitchen, large living room, free shared laundry in unit, passcode lock and more!

On-street parking is very accessible, just need a simple city permit.

Got a furry friend? No worries, we love them.

Doggie and kitty cars we more than welcome with property pet-policy.

Utilities included are- Heat, Electric, Water, gas, snow removal, and trash
Only thing tenants have to pay for is WiFi/Cable

Amenities include, off street parking, washer/ dryer in unit, smoke free home, basement access, and quite block in the historical hill section.

This unit is managed by NJF Management LLC.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/535-monroe-ave-scranton-pa-18510-usa-unit-2b/7d65762a-8a9c-4e32-aa1c-f9a36be46b17

(RLNE5841218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Monroe Avenue have any available units?
535 Monroe Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 535 Monroe Avenue have?
Some of 535 Monroe Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Monroe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
535 Monroe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Monroe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 Monroe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 535 Monroe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 535 Monroe Avenue does offer parking.
Does 535 Monroe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 Monroe Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Monroe Avenue have a pool?
No, 535 Monroe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 535 Monroe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 535 Monroe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Monroe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 Monroe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Monroe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 Monroe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
