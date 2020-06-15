535 Monroe Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

2B Available 06/16/20 This modern open space apartment is available for rent on July 14th 2020!



If you're looking for a beautiful, stress-free, spacious apartment within walking distance to major hospitals and universities in Scranton, look no further. Our rental price included all utilities. That's right no extra bills.



This beautiful, newly-updated student housing in the Hill Section of Scranton is within walking distance (7-minute walk) to GCSOM, the University of Scranton and Lackawanna College.



This unit on the 2nd floor of the apartment features 2 spacious bedrooms, Bonus room ( Office ), 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floor, large kitchen, large living room, free shared laundry in unit, passcode lock and more!



On-street parking is very accessible, just need a simple city permit.



Got a furry friend? No worries, we love them.



Doggie and kitty cars we more than welcome with property pet-policy.



Utilities included are- Heat, Electric, Water, gas, snow removal, and trash

Only thing tenants have to pay for is WiFi/Cable



Amenities include, off street parking, washer/ dryer in unit, smoke free home, basement access, and quite block in the historical hill section.



This unit is managed by NJF Management LLC.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/535-monroe-ave-scranton-pa-18510-usa-unit-2b/7d65762a-8a9c-4e32-aa1c-f9a36be46b17



(RLNE5841218)