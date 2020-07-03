1770 Bloom Avenue, Second Floor

Amenities

This apartment will be available in August! This is a 2nd floor one bed, one full bath in Scranton.



Nearby Attractions Include: University of Scranton, historical downtown area, shopping, dining, local parks, businesses, access to major highways, and much more!



Features and Apartment Amenities:

° Hardwood floors

° Bedroom with closet

° Kitchen with refrigerator and stove

° Full bath

° Living room area

° Balcony/porch

° Private entrance

° Shared yard

° Pets are welcome!

° Bright and sunny throughout



Utilities:

° WE PAY heat, water, sewer, garbage, taxes, landscaping/grass-cutting.

° TENANT PAYS electric only.



Application Process:

° We require a completed rental application (no fee) and proof of income. We run a background check on all applicants. There is no credit check!



Rental Application:

° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



If you are interested and would like more information, please call or text us at 570-491-8222!

