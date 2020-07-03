1770 Bloom Avenue, Second Floor

Amenities
This apartment will be available in August! This is a 2nd floor one bed, one full bath in Scranton.
Nearby Attractions Include: University of Scranton, historical downtown area, shopping, dining, local parks, businesses, access to major highways, and much more!
Features and Apartment Amenities:
° Hardwood floors
° Bedroom with closet
° Kitchen with refrigerator and stove
° Full bath
° Living room area
° Balcony/porch
° Private entrance
° Shared yard
° Pets are welcome!
° Bright and sunny throughout
Utilities:
° WE PAY heat, water, sewer, garbage, taxes, landscaping/grass-cutting.
° TENANT PAYS electric only.
Application Process:
° We require a completed rental application (no fee) and proof of income. We run a background check on all applicants. There is no credit check!
Rental Application:
° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
If you are interested and would like more information, please call or text us at 570-491-8222!
Multi Unit