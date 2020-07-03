All apartments in Scranton
1770 Bloom Avenue, Second Floor
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:16 AM

1770 Bloom Avenue, Second Floor

1770 Bloom Avenue · (570) 491-8222
Location

1770 Bloom Avenue, Scranton, PA 18508
Tripp's Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$785

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Amenities

This apartment will be available in August! This is a 2nd floor one bed, one full bath in Scranton.

Nearby Attractions Include: University of Scranton, historical downtown area, shopping, dining, local parks, businesses, access to major highways, and much more!

Features and Apartment Amenities:
° Hardwood floors
° Bedroom with closet
° Kitchen with refrigerator and stove
° Full bath
° Living room area
° Balcony/porch
° Private entrance
° Shared yard
° Pets are welcome!
° Bright and sunny throughout

Utilities:
° WE PAY heat, water, sewer, garbage, taxes, landscaping/grass-cutting.
° TENANT PAYS electric only.

Application Process:
° We require a completed rental application (no fee) and proof of income. We run a background check on all applicants. There is no credit check!

Rental Application:
° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

If you are interested and would like more information, please call or text us at 570-491-8222!
Multi Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

