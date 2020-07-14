All apartments in Roaring Spring
704 Poplar Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 5:50 PM

704 Poplar Street

704 Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Location

704 Poplar Street, Roaring Spring, PA 16673

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute one bedroom apartment in Roaring Spring, nicely remodeled.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

