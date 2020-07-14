Rent Calculator
All apartments in Roaring Spring
Last updated July 14 2020 at 5:50 PM
704 Poplar Street
Report This Listing
Location
704 Poplar Street, Roaring Spring, PA 16673
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute one bedroom apartment in Roaring Spring, nicely remodeled.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 704 Poplar Street have any available units?
704 Poplar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roaring Spring, PA
.
Is 704 Poplar Street currently offering any rent specials?
704 Poplar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Poplar Street pet-friendly?
No, 704 Poplar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roaring Spring
.
Does 704 Poplar Street offer parking?
No, 704 Poplar Street does not offer parking.
Does 704 Poplar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Poplar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Poplar Street have a pool?
No, 704 Poplar Street does not have a pool.
Does 704 Poplar Street have accessible units?
No, 704 Poplar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Poplar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Poplar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Poplar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 Poplar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
