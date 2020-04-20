All apartments in Reading
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

530 Elm St. - 2

530 Elm Street · (484) 784-8113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

530 Elm Street, Reading, PA 19601
Center City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Massive! Newly renovated spacious 2 beds in heart of down town Reading(Callowhill District). Just a few blocks north of Penn.

Check out this beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom apartment unit. This apartment includes a well appointed modern floor plan featuring high ceilings, open concept kitchen, solid surface counter tops, 2 spacious bedrooms, and over 1,000 sqft of living with plenty of storage.

Back deck and Fire Escape.
Energy Efficient Windows and appliances.
Quiet Block (always parking)
New Appliances( Refrigerator, Cook top with oven and Hood.
New Cabinet (White Shaker style)
New Spacious Bathroom
Office nook
Plenty of closet space.

Maintained building.
Water, Sewer and Trash included.
Turn of the Century Brick Multi-Family located in the historic Callowhill District.
Maintained Building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Elm St. - 2 have any available units?
530 Elm St. - 2 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 530 Elm St. - 2 have?
Some of 530 Elm St. - 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Elm St. - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
530 Elm St. - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Elm St. - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 530 Elm St. - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reading.
Does 530 Elm St. - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 530 Elm St. - 2 does offer parking.
Does 530 Elm St. - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Elm St. - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Elm St. - 2 have a pool?
No, 530 Elm St. - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 530 Elm St. - 2 have accessible units?
No, 530 Elm St. - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Elm St. - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Elm St. - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Elm St. - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Elm St. - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
