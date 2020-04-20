530 Elm St. - 2

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Massive! Newly renovated spacious 2 beds in heart of down town Reading(Callowhill District). Just a few blocks north of Penn.



Check out this beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom apartment unit. This apartment includes a well appointed modern floor plan featuring high ceilings, open concept kitchen, solid surface counter tops, 2 spacious bedrooms, and over 1,000 sqft of living with plenty of storage.



Back deck and Fire Escape.

Energy Efficient Windows and appliances.

Quiet Block (always parking)

New Appliances( Refrigerator, Cook top with oven and Hood.

New Cabinet (White Shaker style)

New Spacious Bathroom

Office nook

Plenty of closet space.



Maintained building.

Water, Sewer and Trash included.

Turn of the Century Brick Multi-Family located in the historic Callowhill District.

Maintained Building.