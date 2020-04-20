All apartments in Reading
217 Upland Ave
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:42 AM

217 Upland Ave

217 Upland Avenue · (717) 220-0201
Location

217 Upland Avenue, Reading, PA 19611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 217 Upland Ave · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Reading - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.

No pets allowed.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Heat, Electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash
Appliances Included: Range

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5645033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Upland Ave have any available units?
217 Upland Ave has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 217 Upland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
217 Upland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Upland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 217 Upland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reading.
Does 217 Upland Ave offer parking?
No, 217 Upland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 217 Upland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Upland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Upland Ave have a pool?
No, 217 Upland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 217 Upland Ave have accessible units?
No, 217 Upland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Upland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Upland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Upland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Upland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
