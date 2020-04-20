217 Upland Ave

Amenities
Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Reading - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.
No pets allowed.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Heat, Electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash
Appliances Included: Range
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant
Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.
Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5645033)