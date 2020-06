Amenities

patio / balcony new construction

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities new construction

Welcome to Soko Quads: Brand new construction 2bd apartments now available for lease in South Kensington! Condo grade finishes, fixtures and features throughout. 4 different open concept layouts to choose from all with dedicated outdoor space. Full floor 1000 SF apartments. Walk to Fishtown, Temple University, Northern Liberties. Walkable to Septa Market Frankford El-train (Berks Station).Penthouse units have skyline view terraces. Upper units have balconies. Lower units have sunken yards. Available immediately! 1 month free on 13 month lease for limited time! This boutique new development is professionally managed and maintained by local management company Madison Parke Philadelphia. See virtual tour of our model unit here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fJ92YhiDjPz&mls=1 Video tour: https://youtu.be/T8yGPOnL-IQ