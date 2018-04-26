1839 N 6TH STREET

Amenities

Walking distance from both Temple and Fishtown, this brand new condo is the ultimate modern retreat! Step up to the colorful and contemporary brick facade that strikes an impact on everyone who walks up to the front doors. Inside find hardwood floors laid throughout this open concept unit. There will never be a lack of storage space in your kitchen with the new white cabinets with luxury finishes. Stainless steel appliances including a double door fridge, gas range and oven, brand new dishwasher, and the built-in microwave create the perfect atmosphere for those who love to cook. If you like to eat more than cook, you have the entirety of the Temple and Fishtown food scenes at your doorstep. Going back into the bedrooms notice the new carpet and walk-in closets for all of your storage needs. Joined with the bedrooms find two ensuite baths with double sinks and ceramic tile showers. Large, plate glass windows throughout let in lots of natural light with views of Center City from the private roof deck! Never worry about laundry again with the in-unit washer and dryer! Street parking is available with plenty of public transportation options that will take you into Fishtown, Temple, and Center City! You are just steps away from the Berk St Septa station with the entire city at your fingertips.