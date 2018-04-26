All apartments in Reading
Reading, PA
1839 N 6TH STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:47 PM

1839 N 6TH STREET

1839 North 6th Street · (267) 435-8015
Reading
Location

1839 North 6th Street, Reading, PA 19601

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Walking distance from both Temple and Fishtown, this brand new condo is the ultimate modern retreat! Step up to the colorful and contemporary brick facade that strikes an impact on everyone who walks up to the front doors. Inside find hardwood floors laid throughout this open concept unit. There will never be a lack of storage space in your kitchen with the new white cabinets with luxury finishes. Stainless steel appliances including a double door fridge, gas range and oven, brand new dishwasher, and the built-in microwave create the perfect atmosphere for those who love to cook. If you like to eat more than cook, you have the entirety of the Temple and Fishtown food scenes at your doorstep. Going back into the bedrooms notice the new carpet and walk-in closets for all of your storage needs. Joined with the bedrooms find two ensuite baths with double sinks and ceramic tile showers. Large, plate glass windows throughout let in lots of natural light with views of Center City from the private roof deck! Never worry about laundry again with the in-unit washer and dryer! Street parking is available with plenty of public transportation options that will take you into Fishtown, Temple, and Center City! You are just steps away from the Berk St Septa station with the entire city at your fingertips.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 N 6TH STREET have any available units?
1839 N 6TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reading, PA.
What amenities does 1839 N 6TH STREET have?
Some of 1839 N 6TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 N 6TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1839 N 6TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 N 6TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1839 N 6TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reading.
Does 1839 N 6TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1839 N 6TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1839 N 6TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1839 N 6TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 N 6TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1839 N 6TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1839 N 6TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1839 N 6TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 N 6TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1839 N 6TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1839 N 6TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1839 N 6TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
