Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM
40 Furnished Apartments for rent in Prospect Park, PA
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F
707 Prospect Avenue, Prospect Park, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
CoZy - Large 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath near PHL airport. - Property Id: 262925 Former BnB for rent - Beautiful, cozy, sunny room with a super comfy L-shaped sectional sofa.
Results within 5 miles of Prospect Park
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Swarthmore
1 Unit Available
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.
Results within 10 miles of Prospect Park
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Packer Park
6 Units Available
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bryn Mawr
97 Units Available
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
University City
14 Units Available
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,290
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,501
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1009 sqft
Furnished units, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and high-quality kitchen appliances. Laundry facilities, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge service and BBQ area.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Graduate Hospital
68 Units Available
Lincoln Square
1000 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
999 sqft
Discover Lincoln SquareExperience Philadelphia’s newest square. Lincoln Square is a unique destination at the crossroads of Center City and SouthPhiladelphia, and is just steps away from all Philadelphia has to offer.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:10am
Haverford
11 Units Available
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$909
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Point Breeze
5 Units Available
The Enclaves at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Be the first to live in these two-bedroom apartment homes across from FDR Park in South Philadelphia. Amenities include in-home laundry, a gym, walk-in closets and a pool. Nearby I-95 makes for an easy commute.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rittenhouse Square
22 Units Available
The Pepper Building
1830 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1045 sqft
Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances offered in units with great views of the city. Well-equipped community gym and outdoor grilling area in striking art deco building. Walker-friendly neighborhood with SouthGate Restaurant down the street.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Powelton
32 Units Available
Vue32
3201 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9 foot ceilings, huge closets, Bosch washer/dryer and GE stainless steel appliances. Complex has a club lounge with amazing skyline views and open kitchen. On-site preschool for residents with kids!
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
Narberth
9 Units Available
The Metropolitan Narberth Hall
300 N Essex Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,350
663 sqft
Enjoy the old world charm and modern conveniences of this restored Tudor-style building. Our Narberth apartments for rent are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and the nightlife of Narberth, Bala Cynwyd, and nearby Manayunk.
1 of 20
Last updated November 15 at 07:15pm
University City
18 Units Available
Hamilton Court
101 S 39th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1323 sqft
Perfectly located on the corner of 39th & Chestnut Street in University City, Hamilton Court Apartments have modern and spacious one to five bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 10
Last updated May 19 at 12:06pm
Narberth
9 Units Available
Montgomery Court Apartments
214 Price Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,275
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
905 sqft
Newly updated homes with art deco baths and hardwood floors. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Use the complimentary on-site storage. By SEPTA Regional Rail stations for easy access to downtown Philadelphia.
1 of 11
Last updated March 18 at 02:05pm
University City
3 Units Available
The Axis
20 S 36th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$850
Contemporary apartments with flat screen TV, walk-in closets, wall-to wall carpeting and private bathrooms. Community is conveniently located between Penn and Drexel Campuses and close to restaurants and shopping.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University City
1 Unit Available
3900 Chestnut St Unit 1028
3900 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,485
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood apartment on top floor overlooking University City! Elevator building and pet friendly! Spacious 1bd/1ba with flex space. Available furnished as-is for negotiable terms.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mantua
1 Unit Available
441 N 35th St 3R
441 N 35th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,240
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 3R Available 09/01/20 Premium Furnished 3B 3B, University City - Property Id: 224597 BRAND NEW FURNISHED UNIT IN UNIVERSITY CITY AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful new construction, building, featuring 3 bedrooms 3 Bath, available for move-in, these new
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spruce Hill
1 Unit Available
113 S 42nd St 3
113 South 42nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
900 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated 2br/1ba or 1br plus study by UPENN - Property Id: 171494 Newly Renovated bright spacious two bedroom unit available in a corner building.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University City
1 Unit Available
4054 Chestnut St 1f
4054 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
Unit 1f Available 08/15/20 4054 Chestnut Street - Property Id: 257777 This 1br/1ba newly renovated apartment is available for rent August 15th. Apartment is located one block away from Penn.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University City
1 Unit Available
3411 Chestnut Street
3411 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renting a furnished master bedroom with attached bathroom and walk in closet in the luxury Domus apartment buildings More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/philadelphia-pa?lid=12833788 (RLNE5358556)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fitler Square
1 Unit Available
264 S 21st St
264 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,499
Historic Philadelphia brownstone located 1 block from Rittenhouse Square. Enjoy easy access to the best restaurants and shops that our city has to offer.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spruce Hill
1 Unit Available
4222 Chestnut St 2F
4222 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Unit 2F Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated 1br/1ba Furnished Apt by UPENN! - Property Id: 241206 This 1br/1ba newly renovated apartment is available for rent in July or August. Apartment is located one block away from Penn.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Overbrook
1 Unit Available
6379 Woodbine Ave
6379 Woodbine Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
4000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Charming Colonial Revival for rent - Property Id: 134298 Charming Colonial Revival 6381 Woodbine Ave Philadelphia, PA, 19151 Description Home for rent by owner Pride of ownership shows in this beautifully maintained colonial home
