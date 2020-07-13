Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 AM

165 Apartments for rent in Prospect Park, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Prospect Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
973 sqft
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
766 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
1112 Pennsylvania Avenue, Prospect Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1184 sqft
Yes!!! A single family home has come on the market. Available for immediate rental. Freshly painted... Bright and sunny... Move in ready... Lots of storage space in the basement and attic. Nice sized bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F
707 Prospect Avenue, Prospect Park, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
CoZy - Large 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath near PHL airport. - Property Id: 262925 Former BnB for rent - Beautiful, cozy, sunny room with a super comfy L-shaped sectional sofa.
Results within 1 mile of Prospect Park

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Morton
623 FOXGLOVE DR
623 Foxglove Drive, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2169 sqft
Now Available for Rent, Welcome to 623 Foxglove Dr in Sitters Square! This Updated 3 bed (with 4th bed in basement), 3.
Results within 5 miles of Prospect Park
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Morton
Springfield Valley
111 Providence Rd, Morton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,130
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1006 sqft
Welcome home to Springfield Valley Apartments! A complete renovation has transformed this building into the premier community to call home in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
Yeadon
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave, Yeadon, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
878 sqft
Conveniently situated by I-95 and I-476. Units feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer and dryer. Community includes courtyard, free trash collection and on-site management.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Swarthmore
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
417 N Delaware Street - 1
417 North Delaware Street, Paulsboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
700 sqft
Fully refreshed 2 bedroom unit with new carpets and fresh paint in a quiet area of Paulsboro. Resident parking lot and dumpster on site. Owner takes care of all landscaping and snow removal.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Swarthmore
206 N Swarthmore Ave B
206 N Swarthmore Ave, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
206 N Swarthmore Ave. Folsom - 2br 1bath Apartment - Property Id: 156932 The 2nd floor unit is now open for lease. 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
119 Greenwood Rd
119 Greenwood Road, Sharon Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 BED HOME IN SHARON HILL - Welcome to this 3 bedroom home in Sharon Hill! Steps away from Chester Pike. Covered front patio leads to 1st floor living room, dining room, and kitchen area.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
69 PARK VALLEI LANE
69 Park Vallei Lane, Parkside, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1032 sqft
69 Park Vallei Lane is an affordable rental, available August 1st. You can park right outside of the unit in your assigned parking spot. Enter into the living room where you'll find a coat closet.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
758 Bennington Road
758 Bennington Road, Folcroft, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
SPACIOUS Folcroft 3bd/1ba w/ Garage and Basement! Available NOW! - Available now, at 758 Bennington Rd.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Kellyville
170 BLANCHARD RD
170 Blanchard Road, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Look no further. Ready to move into 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Townhouse boasts a newer kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, newer heater. Small Recreation Room in basement.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE
622 East Wiltshire Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Ready and waiting this well maintained and beautifully cared for three bedroom, two and a half bath home is located in the highly sought after Wallingford Swarthmore school district! This home has many great features including beautiful hardwood

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Addingham
4010 Berry Ave
4010 Berry Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
This lovely three bedroom, one and a half bathroom house sits on a quiet street in Drexel hill! Upon entering the home is a spacious living room with gorgeous hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, fresh paint, and ceiling fan.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
37 N GLENWOOD AVE
37 N Glenwood Ave, Clifton Heights, PA
Studio
$2,900
Explore your possibilities. Come with a plan. BONUS 20K LANDLORD RENT CREDIT TOWARDS BUILD OUT. OPPORTUNITY FOR ENTREPRENEUR. If you have an idea maybe we can help you work it out.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Ridley Park
33 W Chester Pike
33 West Chester Pike, Ridley Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
700 sqft
For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the beautiful Ridley Park, PA. This is a great well maintained condo with central A/C and heat. This unit comes with a dedicated parking spot in the covered garage.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Crum Lynne
523 MADDOCK STREET
523 Maddock Street, Woodlyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
1758 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent. New carpets gorgeous kitchen with in unit laundry. Large bedroom and living room. Also a loft for extra storage space and off street parking. Make your appointment today!

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kellyville
Marimont Apartments
3819 Mary Street, Drexel Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
575 sqft
23 Available 09/19/20 We are a family-owned rental complex located in Drexel Hill, PA, ideally located off Baltimore Pike and within driving distance to Philadelphia, Delaware & South Jersey.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
57 S Glenwood Ave
57 South Glenwood Avenue, Aldan, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Single Family House For Rent, Clifton Heights , PA - Property Id: 98199 Amazing Single family House is available for Rent immediately, Has 4 Bedrooms & Full Bath, Living, Dining Room, Large Kitchen with all the appliances, Deck, Nice back & front

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Garrettford
4024 Ellendale Road
4024 Ellendale Road, Drexel Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1366 sqft
This beautiful colonial twin is located on a quiet, well-kept street. It has been recently renovated and ready to live in.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
917 BILLINGSPORT ROAD
917 Billingsport Rd, Gloucester County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
240 sqft
This mobile home is ready for immediate occupancy. Freshly painted through out and has an updated heater. Unit 3 is in a mobile home park with 4 other units. Park is small and well maintained. There is plenty of parking and outside yard space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Prospect Park, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Prospect Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

