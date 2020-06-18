All apartments in Pocono Pines
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1944 Route 940 #2

1944 Pennsylvania Highway 940 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1944 Pennsylvania Highway 940, Pocono Pines, PA 18350

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Apartment overlooking Lake Naomi! - Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment overlooking Lake Naomi with new carpeting, fresh paint, and large living area. Apartment has covered entrance, washer and dryer, and includes water, sewer and trash!
Schedule your appointment today - This will not last long.

D-N-A Property Management Company
PA License #: RB066393
Direct: 570-424-8131 ext:404
Visit Us At: DNAprop.com
Search All Available Properties
For All Your Real Estate Needs!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 Route 940 #2 have any available units?
1944 Route 940 #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pocono Pines, PA.
Is 1944 Route 940 #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1944 Route 940 #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 Route 940 #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1944 Route 940 #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pocono Pines.
Does 1944 Route 940 #2 offer parking?
No, 1944 Route 940 #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1944 Route 940 #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1944 Route 940 #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 Route 940 #2 have a pool?
No, 1944 Route 940 #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1944 Route 940 #2 have accessible units?
No, 1944 Route 940 #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 Route 940 #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1944 Route 940 #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1944 Route 940 #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1944 Route 940 #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
