Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 PM

34 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Norristown, PA

Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,060
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,015
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Colonial Pines
1815 Pine Street, Norristown, PA
Studio
$800
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet… convenient… intimate (just 18 units)… and ideally located in Montgomery County! Surrounded by private single homes, but located at a SEPTA bus stop, and less than 10 minutes from the Plymouth Meeting and King of Prussia malls, and 5 minutes
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
11 Units Available
Norris Hills
1830 N Hills Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,034
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated homes with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area, media room and pool on site. Close to Plymouth Country Club. Easy access to I-476.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
242 E Minor
242 Minor St, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
930 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Norristown - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
13 W. ELM ST
13 West Elm Street, Norristown, PA
Studio
$850
1440 sqft
Mixed Use: Commercial Stand Alone Corner Property

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
754 HAWS AVE
754 Haws Avenue, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 754 HAWS AVE in Norristown. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
1014 W MARSHALL STREET
1014 West Marshall Street, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2200 sqft
Spacious affordable 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit on 2nd and 3rd Floor available for rent in Norristown. Tenant pays electric/heat/water, owners pays sewer/trash.
Results within 1 mile of Norristown
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 03:08pm
1 Unit Available
Rolling Green Apartments
2622 Swede Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quality country living at affordable prices, in the rolling hills of Eastern Montgomery County, Rolling Green is a quiet community offering residents a comfortable and gracious lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Norristown
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 02:17pm
3 Units Available
Colony Arms Apartments
2800 Colony Dr, Audubon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
985 sqft
Spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, fully-equipped eat-in kitchens, dishwashers in select units and heat and hot water included. Located only 100 minutes from King of Prussia Mall.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
252 E 6TH AVENUE
252 East 6th Avenue, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2067 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Conshohocken. The 2nd floor includes full kitchen, living room and full bath. The 3rd floor includes 2 bedrooms. Great location close to trains, major roadways and downtown Conshohocken.
Results within 10 miles of Norristown
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
4 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
Summit Gardens
701 Summit Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
734 sqft
Located just a short distance from Downtown Philadelphia, Summit Gardens Apartments has several shopping and food options all within a couple blocks.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
58 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,052
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 19 at 12:12pm
9 Units Available
Germany Hill
Ridgeview Apartments
6725 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Just minutes from Pachella Fields and ShopRite of Roxborough, this community offers residents a new fitness center, free trash collection, and onsite laundry. Units have brand new kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting, and are pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 19 at 12:04pm
15 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
The Ridge
7949 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$910
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
This community offers controlled-access entry, beautiful landscaping, and a resident referral bonus. Redesigned apartment homes feature new windows and appliances, and pets are allowed. Wissahickon Valley Park and the Andorra Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 19 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Longford Apartments
352 Valleybrook Rd, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
Cozy homes with a patio/balcony, new appliances and air conditioning. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Gather with friends in the courtyard. Close to Ambler rail station. By Cedarbrook Country Club and Loch Alsh Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Mattison House Apartments
174 S Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
820 sqft
Located within the Wissahickon School District and half of a mile from Ambler Train Station. Spacious bedrooms, large, fully equipped kitchens, and lots of storage. FIOS-ready. Near Ambler Campus of Temple University.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 19 at 12:05pm
4 Units Available
Roxborough
Donna Court Apartments
631 Dupont St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
Contemporary homes with eat-in kitchens and central air and heat. 24-hour maintenance available. Use the on-site storage facilities. Near Blue Bell Park. By shops, galleries and restaurants on Main Street in the Manayunk neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Crossings at Stanbridge
38 Jenkins Ave, Lansdale, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
831 sqft
Newly renovated Landsdale mid-rise close to highways 202 and 309 and within walking distance to public transportation. Amenities and features include a new gym, hardwood floors, storage facilities and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 8 at 02:40pm
5 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
Ridge Carlton Apartments
7373 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
This community provides off-street parking along with onsite laundry facilities and fitness center. Apartments available with one or two bedrooms, and each features hardwood flooring and central AC. Located just steps from Ivyridge Shopping Center.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Mount Airy
Mt Airy Manor
323 East Mount Airy Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
*Quiet residential neighborhood ...Our property is conveniently located near Chestnut Hill shopping district. Property grounds feature plenty of parking. Units include spacious floor plans and new kitchens.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
4 E PARK RD
4 East Park Road, Delaware County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
This one bedroom apartment is perfectly maintained. Utilities are included! Access to a rear patio. Fabulous location just off Darby Road, close to public transportation, nightlife, shopping and more.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
416 Baird Rd
416 Baird Road, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/19/20 Spacious dormer room/ shared kitchen - Property Id: 126868 NOT an apartment.This is a spacious 3rd floor single occupancy room in our home with private bathroom. No pets, no smoking. Shared kitchen.

July 2020 Norristown Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Norristown Rent Report. Norristown rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norristown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Norristown rents declined slightly over the past month

Norristown rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Norristown stand at $1,197 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,446 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Norristown's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Norristown throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,740; the city has also seen rent growth of 2.6% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,485, while one-bedrooms go for $1,230.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,004; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Norristown

    Rent growth in Norristown has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Norristown is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Pennsylvania have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.5% in Allentown.
    • Norristown's median two-bedroom rent of $1,446 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Norristown remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Seattle (+0.2%), Detroit (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $1,678, and $901 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Norristown than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Norristown is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    -0.3%
    Wilmington
    $1,080
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    1.7%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,650
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Newark
    $1,160
    $1,400
    0.3%
    2.2%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0
    0.9%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,000
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    King of Prussia
    $1,230
    $1,490
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    West Chester
    $1,320
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,740
    0.4%
    2.6%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0.1%
    0
    Claymont
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.4%
    3.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    1%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,270
    0.7%
    2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

