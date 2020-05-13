Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This townhouse is located in the Madison Park North subdivision of New Tripoli in Lynn Township. Highly desirable Northwestern Lehigh School District. ***Please read the entire listing as it will answer most of your questions. Please also note we do NOT advertise on Craigslist.**



This spacious townhouse has 3 floors of living space including a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage.



Property is freshly painted and received new vinyl plank flooring.

High efficiency heat pump with central air.



To qualify we are looking for a minimum monthly income of $4500 after taxes. Credit score of 620 or higher. Rental application, one per person over 18. Fee is $18 per person.



Rent is $1495 Security is $1495

Tenant pays water, sewer, trash, electric and renter's insurance.

Tenant is responsible to mow the grass, pull weeds and shovel snow.



Prefer no pets due to new flooring. If approved there is an additional non-refundable deposit and monthly fee. There are breed restrictions due to insurance company's requirements.



Please text/call 610-653-7985 or use this link to schedule a showing If you meet the income requirement. https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6638-jefferson-ct?p=Company



Thank you!