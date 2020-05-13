All apartments in New Tripoli
Find more places like
6638 Jefferson Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Tripoli, PA
/
6638 Jefferson Ct
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:02 PM

6638 Jefferson Ct

6638 Jefferson Court · (484) 626-5401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6638 Jefferson Court, New Tripoli, PA 18066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This townhouse is located in the Madison Park North subdivision of New Tripoli in Lynn Township. Highly desirable Northwestern Lehigh School District. ***Please read the entire listing as it will answer most of your questions. Please also note we do NOT advertise on Craigslist.**

This spacious townhouse has 3 floors of living space including a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage.

Property is freshly painted and received new vinyl plank flooring.
High efficiency heat pump with central air.

To qualify we are looking for a minimum monthly income of $4500 after taxes. Credit score of 620 or higher. Rental application, one per person over 18. Fee is $18 per person.

Rent is $1495 Security is $1495
Tenant pays water, sewer, trash, electric and renter's insurance.
Tenant is responsible to mow the grass, pull weeds and shovel snow.

Prefer no pets due to new flooring. If approved there is an additional non-refundable deposit and monthly fee. There are breed restrictions due to insurance company's requirements.

Please text/call 610-653-7985 or use this link to schedule a showing If you meet the income requirement. https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6638-jefferson-ct?p=Company

Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6638 Jefferson Ct have any available units?
6638 Jefferson Ct has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6638 Jefferson Ct have?
Some of 6638 Jefferson Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6638 Jefferson Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6638 Jefferson Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6638 Jefferson Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6638 Jefferson Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Tripoli.
Does 6638 Jefferson Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6638 Jefferson Ct does offer parking.
Does 6638 Jefferson Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6638 Jefferson Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6638 Jefferson Ct have a pool?
No, 6638 Jefferson Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6638 Jefferson Ct have accessible units?
No, 6638 Jefferson Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6638 Jefferson Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6638 Jefferson Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6638 Jefferson Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6638 Jefferson Ct has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PABethlehem, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PAPottstown, PAWilkes-Barre, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJHarleysville, PAEmmaus, PAMacungie, PAPerkasie, PAAudubon, PAHatfield, PAShillington, PACollegeville, PASummit Hill, PABreinigsville, PAAmity Gardens, PAWilson, PAPen Argyl, PASellersville, PASpring City, PASouderton, PABangor, PAKulpsville, PAKingston, PADublin, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg CollegeNorthampton County Area Community CollegeLehigh UniversityAlvernia University