/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Holland, PA
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
445 W Main St
445 West Main Street, New Holland, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1280 sqft
AVAILABLE August 20 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom large, semi-detached home on approximately 0.15 acres in the ELANCO School District. Features include: Newer flooring, porch, shed, and off-street parking for two cars in a lot.
Results within 5 miles of New Holland
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
661 Springville Rd
661 Springville Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2472 sqft
AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY June 1 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, beautiful, large, one-story home on 1.6 acres in the Pequea Valley School District.
Results within 10 miles of New Holland
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
16 Units Available
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr, Leola, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, energy-efficient windows, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy the basketball court, courtyard, and playground on site. Direct access to Route 23. Close to Lancaster Country Club.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
264 TOM AVENUE
264 Tom Avenue, Ephrata, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Ephrata Area 3 bedroom - Ephrata Area 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 1 car garage townhouse. Central air, electric heat pump. Dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator Sorry, no pets allowed.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
578 Friendship Dr
578 Friendship Dr, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
Pet-Friendly, cedar-sided contemporary on 1+ wooded acres in Lancaster County; Eastern Lancaster Co Schools. Open floorplan with 3 bedrooms (1 BD/1 BA on Main Level, 2 BD/1 BA on Second level).
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
339 Greenland Dr, Lancaster
339 Greenland Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Comfy Townhome near Tanger Outlet - Property Id: 160903 This is a very convenient and quiet location that connects to the highway, shopping outlets, restaurants, and parks. We are trying to offer this place as a clean and comfy home for the renters.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
201 W Main Street
201 West Main Street, Leola, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1320 sqft
201 W Main Street Available 08/01/20 - Charming 3 bedroom (privacy issue) house with spacious rooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen with stove, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator, living room, dining room, laundry room on 2nd floor with washer & dryer
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Paradise
3235 Lincoln Highway
3235 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1330 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING 7/5!!! 3BR/1.5BA. $1,365 /MO. $1,365 Security Deposit.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
154 E MAIN STREET
154 East Main Street, Adamstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
6403 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in quiet Adamstown. Large kitchen and bathroom. First floor laundry with washer and dryer. Unfinished basement for storage. Off street parking. Short walk to the park, easy access to 222. Tenant pays heat and electric.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1025 James Ave
1025 James Avenue, Ephrata, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
1025 James Ave Available 09/18/20 Single Family Home - Single Family Home with off street parking Three Bedrooms 2.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Wilmington, DELancaster, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAYork, PABel Air South, MDPhoenixville, PAReading, PAAberdeen, MDPottstown, PABear, DERoyersford, PA
New Castle, DEElkton, MDLebanon, PAExton, PADowningtown, PAMalvern, PALeola, PAShillington, PAMillersville, PACoatesville, PAThorndale, PAAmity Gardens, PA