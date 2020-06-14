/
furnished apartments
108 Furnished Apartments for rent in Narberth, PA
Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
Narberth
9 Units Available
The Metropolitan Narberth Hall
300 N Essex Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,350
663 sqft
Enjoy the old world charm and modern conveniences of this restored Tudor-style building. Our Narberth apartments for rent are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and the nightlife of Narberth, Bala Cynwyd, and nearby Manayunk.
Last updated May 19 at 12:06pm
Narberth
9 Units Available
Montgomery Court Apartments
214 Price Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,275
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
905 sqft
Newly updated homes with art deco baths and hardwood floors. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Use the complimentary on-site storage. By SEPTA Regional Rail stations for easy access to downtown Philadelphia.
Results within 5 miles of Narberth
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bryn Mawr
97 Units Available
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Wynnefield Heights
137 Units Available
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,340
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
29 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,478
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Roxborough Park
8 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,613
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
Manayunk
5 Units Available
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
1104 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
2083 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
14 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 07:10am
Haverford
11 Units Available
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$909
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spruce Hill
1 Unit Available
113 S 42nd St 3
113 South 42nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
900 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated 2br/1ba or 1br plus study by UPENN - Property Id: 171494 Newly Renovated bright spacious two bedroom unit available in a corner building.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University City
1 Unit Available
4054 Chestnut St 1f
4054 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
Unit 1f Available 08/15/20 4054 Chestnut Street - Property Id: 257777 This 1br/1ba newly renovated apartment is available for rent August 15th. Apartment is located one block away from Penn.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spruce Hill
1 Unit Available
4222 Chestnut St 2F
4222 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Unit 2F Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated 1br/1ba Furnished Apt by UPENN! - Property Id: 241206 This 1br/1ba newly renovated apartment is available for rent in July or August. Apartment is located one block away from Penn.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Overbrook
1 Unit Available
6379 Woodbine Ave
6379 Woodbine Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
4000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Charming Colonial Revival for rent - Property Id: 134298 Charming Colonial Revival 6381 Woodbine Ave Philadelphia, PA, 19151 Description Home for rent by owner Pride of ownership shows in this beautifully maintained colonial home
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Powelton
1 Unit Available
342 N 42nd St
342 North 42nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
7 Bedrooms
$4,700
2500 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Furnished 7B 4B Apartment Powelton UPenn - Property Id: 225455 PRE-LEASING FOR SEP. 2020! This 7b4b elegant house is located on the west side of University City, only 18 min walk away and the school shuttle is also close.
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Manayunk
1 Unit Available
4526 Baker Street - 1
4526 Baker Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$625
117 sqft
2 Rooms available in 4BR/2BA for Male or Female in ~20s, $625/month each; Free Parking. We are a two girls (23 and 26) with a 4BR, 2BA house on Baker Street, one block from Main Street and the Manayunk train station.
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Manayunk
1 Unit Available
4662 Mansion Street
4662 Mansion Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$695
143 sqft
We have one of the best houses in Manayunk and are looking for a guy to fill the room of one of the guys who is leaving. The house is on Mansion Street between Ripka and Hermitage.
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Manayunk
1 Unit Available
4446 Silverwood Street
4446 Silverwood Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$775
154 sqft
We are looking for a guy to fill a room at a our house at the intersection of Silverwood and Conarroe Street, one block from Main Street and the Manayunk train station (so easy commute to Temple or Center City).
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Manayunk
1 Unit Available
135 Carson Street
135 Carson Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$580
100 sqft
FEMALE SHARE One Bedroom in 4BR/2BA House We are three girls (22 - 25) who are looking for one other to share a 4BR, 2BA house on Carson Street.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Walnut Hill
1 Unit Available
5040 MARKET STREET
5040 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
Modern Newly renovated 2 bedroom apt fully furnished! Open concept living , back patio for grilling and front porch, central air and hard wood floors. Located near Market Farkford Line.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spruce Hill
1 Unit Available
115 S 43RD STREET
115 South 43rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
2580 sqft
In the heart of the university city, walking distance to two campus , super cute 2 beds 1 bathroom unit,all furnished,hasa cute yard and basement ,just grab your personal belongings and move in !Price well!!It will not last long!
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Spruce Hill
1 Unit Available
4445 CHESTNUT STREET
4445 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Short term rental available. Why rent for a year when you can rent for a month or even a week? Large two bedroom, one bathroom. Three full size beds and sleeper sofa. Fully furnished with all utilities included.
Results within 10 miles of Narberth
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Packer Park
6 Units Available
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
2803 Stanbridge St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1226 sqft
Luxury homes with ceramic tile floors and gourmet kitchens. WiFi throughout the complex. Enjoy the pool on hot days. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Right off Germantown Pike. Near Norristown Farm Park.
