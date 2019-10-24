All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Home
/
Mount Pleasant, PA
/
462 W Main Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

462 W Main Street

462 West Main Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

462 West Main Street, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,320

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Luxury One Bedroom Suite EASY Access 2 Laurel Mts, turnpike, Rt 70, RT 119, 31, 66
Completely Remodeled with luxury in mind. This apartment gives Manhattan style charm, style and comfort at the entrance of the Laurel Mountains.................
AREA ENTERTAINMENT includes beer & winery tours, walking and bike trails, hiking trails, caves, world class golf courses, white water rafting and canoe, mansion tours, castles, Frank LLoyd Wright s Falling Waters, huge summer and fall festivals, 7 Springs Resort, Nemacolin Resort, Hidden Valley, and Laurel Mountain skiing, amazing historical site................. Close to all shopping, across the street from park. Great view of park from kitchen table ! Town boasts restaurants, shopping
AMENITIES include: A/C, Utilities, Wireless internet, kitchenette, queen bed , Cable TV, ...............

NEAR: Pitt Greensbug Campus (6 mi)
Westmoreland Community College (5 mi)
Penn State Uniontown (22 mi)

night / month rental*,
night / weekly rental*,
night / daily rental, 3 day minimum*
*paid in advance
SPACIOUS- FULLY FURNISHED, Kitchen Utensils, AND UTILITIES ALL-INCLUSIVE! LOCATED ON RT. 31 N AT RT 119 EXIT Mt Pleasant.
THE UNIT BOASTS PRIVATE SEPARATED BEDROOMS; KITCHEN; DINING AREA; AND LOTS OF WINDOWS! THE SPACE IS SUPER LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF PARK. THE 950 SF UNIT IS ON SECOND FLOOR OF A BEAUTIFUL HISTORIC COLONIAL HOME. ONE OFF-STREET PARKING SPACE IS AVAILABLE AND ON-SITE ( NO COIN) LAUNDRY FACILITIES ARE ALSO LOCATED IN THE BUILDING. CREDIT CARD GUARANTEE/SECURITY REQUIRED

NO PETS ALLOWED * NON-SMOKING BUILDING AND ENVIRONMENT * CLEAN AND QUIET * NOT A PARTY HOUSE * NOTE THAT CURRENT PROFESSIONAL TENANTS TAKE THEIR CAREERS SERIOUSLY, AND APPRECIATE THE LIMITED ACCESS TO THE BUILDING. PLEASE BE SURE YOU ARE LOOKING , BEFORE CALLING. no checks accepted. money orders or cash only. Refund 90 days notice. Security deposit by c/c through McCali Manor, llc. No charge until loss or damage occurs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 W Main Street have any available units?
462 W Main Street has a unit available for $2,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 462 W Main Street have?
Some of 462 W Main Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 W Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
462 W Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 W Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 462 W Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 462 W Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 462 W Main Street does offer parking.
Does 462 W Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 462 W Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 W Main Street have a pool?
No, 462 W Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 462 W Main Street have accessible units?
No, 462 W Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 462 W Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 462 W Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 462 W Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 462 W Main Street has units with air conditioning.
