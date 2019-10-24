462 W Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Luxury One Bedroom Suite EASY Access 2 Laurel Mts, turnpike, Rt 70, RT 119, 31, 66

Completely Remodeled with luxury in mind. This apartment gives Manhattan style charm, style and comfort at the entrance of the Laurel Mountains.................

AREA ENTERTAINMENT includes beer & winery tours, walking and bike trails, hiking trails, caves, world class golf courses, white water rafting and canoe, mansion tours, castles, Frank LLoyd Wright s Falling Waters, huge summer and fall festivals, 7 Springs Resort, Nemacolin Resort, Hidden Valley, and Laurel Mountain skiing, amazing historical site................. Close to all shopping, across the street from park. Great view of park from kitchen table ! Town boasts restaurants, shopping

AMENITIES include: A/C, Utilities, Wireless internet, kitchenette, queen bed , Cable TV, ...............



NEAR: Pitt Greensbug Campus (6 mi)

Westmoreland Community College (5 mi)

Penn State Uniontown (22 mi)



night / month rental*,

night / weekly rental*,

night / daily rental, 3 day minimum*

*paid in advance

SPACIOUS- FULLY FURNISHED, Kitchen Utensils, AND UTILITIES ALL-INCLUSIVE! LOCATED ON RT. 31 N AT RT 119 EXIT Mt Pleasant.

THE UNIT BOASTS PRIVATE SEPARATED BEDROOMS; KITCHEN; DINING AREA; AND LOTS OF WINDOWS! THE SPACE IS SUPER LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF PARK. THE 950 SF UNIT IS ON SECOND FLOOR OF A BEAUTIFUL HISTORIC COLONIAL HOME. ONE OFF-STREET PARKING SPACE IS AVAILABLE AND ON-SITE ( NO COIN) LAUNDRY FACILITIES ARE ALSO LOCATED IN THE BUILDING. CREDIT CARD GUARANTEE/SECURITY REQUIRED



NO PETS ALLOWED * NON-SMOKING BUILDING AND ENVIRONMENT * CLEAN AND QUIET * NOT A PARTY HOUSE * NOTE THAT CURRENT PROFESSIONAL TENANTS TAKE THEIR CAREERS SERIOUSLY, AND APPRECIATE THE LIMITED ACCESS TO THE BUILDING. PLEASE BE SURE YOU ARE LOOKING , BEFORE CALLING. no checks accepted. money orders or cash only. Refund 90 days notice. Security deposit by c/c through McCali Manor, llc. No charge until loss or damage occurs