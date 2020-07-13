16 Apartments for rent in Mechanicsburg, PA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mechanicsburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
10 Units Available
Union Flats
415 Center Ave, Mechanicsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1072 sqft
Near I-81 and I-83. Resort-style saltwater pool, fitness center, and large clubhouse with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace. On-site yoga, billiards room and outdoor fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Mechanicsburg

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
471 STONEHEDGE LANE
471 Stonehedge Lane, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1600 sqft
471 STONEHEDGE LANE Available 08/01/20 471 STONEHEDGE LANE, MECHANICSBURG, PA 17055 - "Stonehedge" community welcomes YOU! Ready for immediate move-in! Enjoy this 3-Bedroom and 2.5-Bathroom, 1-car garage Townhome located in Mechanicsburg.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3 HEMLOCK DRIVE
3 Hemlock Drive, Cumberland County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$910
912 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED RANCH DUPLEX FEATURING 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATHROOM & 1 CAR GARAGE IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE DEVELOPMENT OF WEBERCROFT IDEALLY LOCATED IN HEART OF MECHANICSBURG. AVAILABLE 8/1/20. $910/MONTH.
Results within 5 miles of Mechanicsburg

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A
3030 Meridian Cmns, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS - UNIT A, MECHANICSBURG - Welcome Home! This 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath end unit Townhome is ready and waiting for you! Located in Mechanicsburg, this beautiful home is in the popular "Towns at Meridian Community.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
195 WOODS DRIVE
195 Woods Drive, Cumberland County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1280 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch with oversized detached 1-car garage. Full, unfinished basement, window units, forced air oil heat, rear covered porch

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
210 Edge Towne Lane
210 Edge Towne Ln, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1964 sqft
Beautiful brand new townhouse located in Madison Court inside Legacy Park.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1437 Cassie Way
1437 Cassie Way, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1861 sqft
Move right into this BRAND NEW, stunning 3 bed/2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood.

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
3221 Ruth Way
3221 Ruth Way, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,235
2107 sqft
Move right in to this stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath end unit townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Mechanicsburg
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
15 Units Available
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,282
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
988 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2003 sqft
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3
1200 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
925 sqft
Large, bright, two bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. This newly renovated apartment offers vaulted ceiling in open kitchen/living room with granite counters, all appliances including washer/dryer in unit.

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Harrisburg
210 Walnut Street - 403
210 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated, downtown, luxury, one bedroom apartment featuring central air, gas heat, full kitchen with quartz counters, stainless appliances, washer/dryer in unit, exposed brick and window treatments. Designer guided finishes.

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
1839 Green Street - 110
1839 Green Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
870 sqft
This bright and spacious two bedroom, one bath apartment features quartz kitchen/bath counters, central air, all stainless appliances along with full size washer/dryer. Impressive closet space supplemented by additional on site storage.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
738 ERFORD RD
738 Erford Road, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
738 ERFORD ROAD, CAMP HILL - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath Townhome available in Camp Hill.

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
4510 Laurel Valley Ln
4510 Laurel Valley Lane, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2247 sqft
New home for Rent! - Welcome to your home. You'll enjoy a new modern design w/over 2,247 sq ft with many upgrades. Whole house Air Conditioning.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Marysville
326 FRONT STREET
326 Front Street, Marysville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1424 sqft
Well kept 2 story Victorian house and large lot just minutes off of 81 & 11/15. 3 very spacious bedrooms, one with a 2nd floor balcony, wrap around porch on the 1st level.
City Guide for Mechanicsburg, PA

Mechanicsburg, PA is home to the world's largest and longest running one-day street fair on the East Coast of the U.S. Nicknamed Jubilee Day, it is believed that more than 60,000 people attend the annual celebration.

Like the name implies, Mechanicsburg was named because it was a settlement of mechanics who manufactured and repaired Conestoga wagons in the early 1800s. As the United States became more modernized, Mechanicsburg continued to grow because of the completion of the Cumberland Valley Railroad that allowed the city to be connected to the lucrative shipping and transportation industry. During the Civil War, the railroad was an invaluable tool for moving supplies and troops. Mechanicsburg became an incorporated town in 1828; however, it was first known as "Drytown" because of the lack of water during the winter and summer months. Today, Mechanicsburg retains its historic charm with many museums that celebrate the town's important contributions to the American economy and the nation's survival. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mechanicsburg, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mechanicsburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

