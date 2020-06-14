Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Mechanicsburg, PA with garage

Mechanicsburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

Mechanicsburg
1 Unit Available
6 N Arch St - Garage
6 North Arch Street, Mechanicsburg, PA
Studio
$700
600 sqft
This unit was previously being used as a high end custom furniture showroom. With the many upgrades, this is a great studio space. This 600+ sq foot flexible space is just what you need for growing your business or brand.
Results within 5 miles of Mechanicsburg

1 Unit Available
241 Sleepy Hollow Dr
241 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1656 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Beautiful Townhome in Bumble Bee Hollow - Property Id: 295014 Beautiful one car garage townhome in Bumble Bee Hollow community with forest backyard view!! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, deck in main floor and extra parking spaces

1 Unit Available
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A
3030 Meridian Cmns, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS - UNIT A, MECHANICSBURG - Welcome Home! This 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath end unit Townhome is ready and waiting for you! Located in Mechanicsburg, this beautiful home is in the popular "Towns at Meridian Community.

1 Unit Available
1437 Cassie Way
1437 Cassie Way, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1861 sqft
Move right into this BRAND NEW, stunning 3 bed/2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
5014 MUIRFIELD PLACE
5014 Muirfield Place, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2578 sqft
Very nice, newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home with partially finished basement in the Woodbury development in Cumberland Valley School district.

1 Unit Available
3235 Ruth Way
3235 Ruth Way, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,235
2107 sqft
Move right in to this stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood. Just steps away from your front door are parks, restaurants, shops, and boutiques.

1 Unit Available
6342 GALLEON DRIVE
6342 Galleon Drive, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2050 sqft
Welcome to Silver Creek at Hampden - Hampden Twp's most conveniently located townhome communities located just off the Carlisle Pike and easily accessible to shopping and highways, but in a quiet and tranquil location.

1 Unit Available
3221 Ruth Way
3221 Ruth Way, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,235
2107 sqft
Move right in to this stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath end unit townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Mechanicsburg
4 Units Available
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
2003 sqft
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.

Lemoyne
1 Unit Available
1039 WALNUT STREET
1039 Walnut Street, Lemoyne, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1876 sqft
Great 3-bedroom, 2-full and 1-half bath brick, ranch home with hardwood floors throughout Living Room, Dining Room and Bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE
60 Country Side Drive, Schlusser, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3565 sqft
Stately executive rental in Meadowbrook Farms - Cumberland Valley School District boasts 3,565 square feet! Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Wood floors throughout first level.

1 Unit Available
1399 SHUMAN DRIVE
1399 Shuman Drive, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1566 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home within Monroe Township and Cumberland Valley School District. Gorgeous flooring throughout Living Room, Family Room, Kitchen and Dining Room.

1 Unit Available
4510 Laurel Valley Ln
4510 Laurel Valley Lane, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2247 sqft
New home for Rent! - Welcome to your home. You'll enjoy a new modern design w/over 2,247 sq ft with many upgrades. Whole house Air Conditioning.
City Guide for Mechanicsburg, PA

Mechanicsburg, PA is home to the world's largest and longest running one-day street fair on the East Coast of the U.S. Nicknamed Jubilee Day, it is believed that more than 60,000 people attend the annual celebration.

Like the name implies, Mechanicsburg was named because it was a settlement of mechanics who manufactured and repaired Conestoga wagons in the early 1800s. As the United States became more modernized, Mechanicsburg continued to grow because of the completion of the Cumberland Valley Railroad that allowed the city to be connected to the lucrative shipping and transportation industry. During the Civil War, the railroad was an invaluable tool for moving supplies and troops. Mechanicsburg became an incorporated town in 1828; however, it was first known as "Drytown" because of the lack of water during the winter and summer months. Today, Mechanicsburg retains its historic charm with many museums that celebrate the town's important contributions to the American economy and the nation's survival. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mechanicsburg, PA

Mechanicsburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

