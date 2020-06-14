13 Apartments for rent in Mechanicsburg, PA with garage
1 of 22
1 of 86
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 13
1 of 13
1 of 14
1 of 25
1 of 15
1 of 32
1 of 42
1 of 25
Mechanicsburg, PA is home to the world's largest and longest running one-day street fair on the East Coast of the U.S. Nicknamed Jubilee Day, it is believed that more than 60,000 people attend the annual celebration.
Like the name implies, Mechanicsburg was named because it was a settlement of mechanics who manufactured and repaired Conestoga wagons in the early 1800s. As the United States became more modernized, Mechanicsburg continued to grow because of the completion of the Cumberland Valley Railroad that allowed the city to be connected to the lucrative shipping and transportation industry. During the Civil War, the railroad was an invaluable tool for moving supplies and troops. Mechanicsburg became an incorporated town in 1828; however, it was first known as "Drytown" because of the lack of water during the winter and summer months. Today, Mechanicsburg retains its historic charm with many museums that celebrate the town's important contributions to the American economy and the nation's survival. See more
Mechanicsburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.