Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage courtyard carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Spacious yet cozy 3BR/1 Bath first-floor apartment in McKees Rocks!



Property Highlights:

- Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space

- Mix of hardwood and carpet throughout

- Beautiful, fenced in private courtyard

- Garage for one car included

- Clean, new carpet

- Dogs permitted on case by case basis (fees apply)

- Washer and dryer in building included

- Window unit provided



Available NOW!

Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5885515)